Kristof Rasovszky Breaks Hungarian National Record In 800 Freestyle With 7:44.42

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 Finals Heat Sheet

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: Zhang Lin, China – 7:32.12 (2009)

World Junior Record: Lorenzo Galossi, Italy – 7:43.37 (2022)

Championship Record: Zhang Lin, China – 7:32.12 (2009)

2023 World Champion: Ahmed Hafnaoui , Tunisia – 7:37.00

Final:

Daniel Wiffen (IRL) — 7:40.94 Elijah Winnington (AUS) – -7:42.95 Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) — 7:42.98 Sven Schwarz (GER) — 7:44.29 Kristof Rasovsky (HUN) — 7:44.42 Victor Johansson (SWE) — 7:47.08 Luca de Tullio (ITA) — 7:49.79 Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR) — 7:54.51

Kristof Rasovszky set a new Hungarian National Record in the men’s 800 free with his 5th place finish at the 2024 World Championships. Rasovszky touched in a 7:44.42 to break the old record of a 7:44.94 that Gergo Gos set to win bronze at the 2011 World Championships.

Split Comparison:

Rasovszky Kis 100 56.2 57.45 200 58.29 59.05 300 58.37 58.82 400 58.62 59.34 500 58.85 58.87 600 59.07 58.78 700 58.79 58.48 800 56.23 54.15 7:44.42 7:44.94

As see by the splits, the two swam the race a little differently. Rasovszky was faster on all of the first five splits of the race while Kis had a strong final 300. Although Kis came home over two seconds faster than Rasovszky on the final 100, Rasovszky was already far enough ahead of record pace.

Coming into the meet, Rasovszky’s previous personal best stood at a 7:47.93 which he swam in prelims of the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka. Notably, Rasovszky won the men’s open water 10km marathon title in Doha just over a week ago.