Makino Adds Name To Gwangju Qualifiers On Penultimate Night Of Japan Open

2019 JAPAN OPEN

After seeing no new World Championships qualifiers on night 2, the penultimate session of the 2019 Japan Open notched a new name on the nation’s roster for Gwangju.

In the women’s 200m fly, 19-year-old Hiroko Makino produced a silver medal-winning swim of 2:07.32 to finish behind Suzuka Hasegawa‘s 2:07.26, but clear the 2:07.49 QT set by the Japanese Swimming Federation. Hasegawa had already qualified with her 2:07.21 she produced at the Japan Swim in April.

For Makino,  the 19-year-old’s personal best is represented by the 2:06.92 she logged back in 2017. But, she mustered just a 2:08.17 at the Japan Swim to take bronze. With her 2:07.32 effort tonight, Makino now joins Hasegawa on the Gwangju roster, as well as checks-in at #6 in the world rankings this season.

Additional World Championships Individual Qualifiers from Japan Open Through Day 3:

