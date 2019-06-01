Makino Adds Name To Gwangju Qualifiers On Penultimate Night Of Japan Open

2019 JAPAN OPEN
- Thursday, May 30th – Sunday, June 1st
- Tokyo International Swimming Pool
- LCM
- World Championships Qualifying Meet
- Psych Sheets
- SwimSwam Meet Preview #1/Preview #2/Preview #3
- Day 1 Prelims Recap/Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Finals Recap/Day 3 Finals Recap
- Live Results
After seeing no new World Championships qualifiers on night 2, the penultimate session of the 2019 Japan Open notched a new name on the nation’s roster for Gwangju.
In the women’s 200m fly, 19-year-old Hiroko Makino produced a silver medal-winning swim of 2:07.32 to finish behind Suzuka Hasegawa‘s 2:07.26, but clear the 2:07.49 QT set by the Japanese Swimming Federation. Hasegawa had already qualified with her 2:07.21 she produced at the Japan Swim in April.
For Makino, the 19-year-old’s personal best is represented by the 2:06.92 she logged back in 2017. But, she mustered just a 2:08.17 at the Japan Swim to take bronze. With her 2:07.32 effort tonight, Makino now joins Hasegawa on the Gwangju roster, as well as checks-in at #6 in the world rankings this season.
Additional World Championships Individual Qualifiers from Japan Open Through Day 3:
- Reona Aoki – women’s 100m breast, 1:06.44
- Yasuhiro Koseki – men’s 100m breast, 59.12
- Hiroko Makino – women’s 200m fly, 2:07.32
Leave a Reply