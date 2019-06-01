King: “I gotta see where my competitors are at” (Video)

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

One of the most intriguing rivalries in the sport lived up to the billing tonight as Lilly King had a phenomenal performance to take down Yuliya Efimova in the women’s 200 breaststroke.

King went out like a rocket, leading by well over a second at the 50 in 31.66, and then was pursued by Efimova over the next 100 metres and was passed by her at the 150. King pushed back on the last length, increasing her stroke rate down the stretch to ultimately out-touch the Russian in a time of 2:21.39.

That swim gives King a new personal best, improving on her 2:21.83 from the 2017 World Championships, and it moves her into second in the world behind training mate Annie Lazor (2:20.77).

Efimova, who previously sat second in 2:22.52, improves her time by almost a second but dips one spot to third in 2:21.59.

Micah Sumrall (2:23.88) and Bethany Galat (2:24.33) both earned season-bests in third and fourth.