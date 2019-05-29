2019 Japan Open: Start Lists & Meet Preview

2019 JAPAN OPEN

Thursday, May 30th – Sunday, June 1st

Tokyo International Swimming Pool

LCM

World Championships Qualifying Meet

Psych Sheets

Start Lists/Live Results

At the end of the first of two World Championships qualifiers for Japanese swimmers, a total of 17 swimmers were able to etch their names onto the roster for Gwangju.

However, only 10 swimmers achieved qualifying times in individual events, including just 3 women in Yui Ohashi, Rika Omoto and Suzuka Hasegawa, which means the nation is on the hunt for additional qualifiers at this week’s Japan Open.

For the men, the likes of Shinri Shioura, Katsumi Nakamura, Ippei Watanabe, Yasuhiro Koseki, Naito Ehara, Keita Sunama, Takeshi Kawamoto, Kengo Ida, Yuki Kobori, Keisuke Yoshida and Masaki Kaneko will be in the pool contesting multiple events.

They’ll be joined by Singaporean swimmers to the tune Joseph Schooling, Glen Lim and Jonathan Tan, as well as a small Korean contingent including Moon Jaekwon and Lee Ho-Joon.

For the women, Yui Ohashi, Suzuka Hasegawa, Sakiko Shimizu, Reona Aoki, Miho Teramura, Satomi Suzuki, Hiroko Makino, Miyu Numba, Chihiro Igarashi, Mayuka Yamamoto, Runa Ima, Rio Shira, Miki Takahashi and Ai Soma will be among the competitors.

There are also non-Japanese female swimmers joining the meet, including Amanda Lim of Singapore.

Action starts on Thursday at the Tokyo International Swimming Pool.