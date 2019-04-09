17 Named To Japanese World Championships Roster So Far

2019 JAPAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, April 2nd – Monday, April 8th
- Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Japan
- LCM
- Qualifying Meet for 2019 World Championships
When all was said and done after 7 days of competition at the Tatsumi International Swimming Center in Toko, 17 swimmers have been named to Japan’s roster for this summer’s World Championships in Gwangju, Korea.
There is still a 2nd qualifying competition, whic is the Japan Open Swim, scheduled for May 30th – June 2nd. We’ll get a full roster, including relay participants, after that meet.
Missing from the roster below is Kosuke Hagino, who is taking time away to tend to his mental health and motivation, while Rikako Ikee is battling leukemia. Hiromasa Fujimori is also out of competition due to facing doping charges.
Official Roster for World Championships as of 04/08/19:
- Ryosuke Irie
- Daiya Seto
- Yui Ohashi
- Suzuka Hasegawa
- Naoki Mizunuma
- Ippei Watanabe
- Katsuhiro Matsumoto
- Rika Omoto
- Keita Sunama
- Kazuki Kohinata
- Katsumi Nakamura
- Shinri Shioura
- Yasuhiro Koseki
- Rio Shirai
- Chihiro Igarashi
- Natsumi Sakai
- Hiroko Makino
Full List
