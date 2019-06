Michael Andrew Leads All Swimmers With $28,000 Earned on Day 1 in Indianapolis

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS

American 20-year old Michael Andrew was the top money-earnner on day 1 of the 2019 FINA Champions Swim Series in Indianapolis, Indiana, racking up $28,000 in prizes, including his first 400 free relay title of the meet when matched up with Jacob Pebley, Kelsi Dahlia, and Dutchwoman Ranomi Kromowidjojo on the anchor.

He remains in 3rd place in the overall prize money at the series behind only Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom and Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu. The trio, who are all very versatile and have all attended the entire series, have won a combined $316,000 and have clearly separated themselves from the rest of the money tables with 1 day of competition to go.

Overall, in a very American-heavy stop of the series (the men’s 200 IM and the men’s 200 fly were both all-American races), out of the $440,000 in prize money awarded on Friday, Team USA took nearly half: $218,500. The next-highest earners were Russia ($50,500), with Canada ($32,000) after them.

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Individual Prize Money Relay prize money Total Prize Money Michael Andrew USA 0 3 0 0 $24,000 $4,000 $28,000 Sarah Sjostrom Sweden 2 0 0 0 $20,000 $4,000 $24,000 Lilly King USA 2 0 0 0 $20,000 $500 $20,500 Chase Kalisz USA 2 0 0 0 $20,000 $20,000 Kylie Masse Canada 1 0 1 0 $15,000 $3,000 $18,000 Yulia Efimova Russia 0 2 0 0 $16,000 $500 $16,500 Ranomi Kromowidjojo Netherlands 0 0 2 0 $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Anastasia Fesikova Russia 1 0 0 1 $14,000 $14,000 Katinka Hosszu Hungary 0 1 0 1 $13,000 $13,000 Nicholas Santos Brazil 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $3,000 $13,000 Ryan Murphy USA 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $3,000 $13,000 Cody Miller USA 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $2,000 $12,000 Zach Harting USA 0 0 1 1 $11,000 $500 $11,500 Penny Oleksiak Canada 0 0 1 1 $11,000 $11,000 Bethany Galat USA 0 0 0 2 $10,000 $10,000 Danas Rapsys Lithuania 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $10,000 Leah Smith USA 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $10,000 Margherita Panziera Italy 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $10,000 Vlad Morozov Russia 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $10,000 Jacob Pebley USA 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $4,000 $10,000 Arno Kamminga Netherlands 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $8,000 Justin Wright USA 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $8,000 Kelsi Dahlia USA 0 1 0 0 8000 8000 Matt Grevers USA 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $8,000 Melanie Margalis USA 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $8,000 Pernille Blume Denmark 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $8,000 Townley Haas USA 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $8,000 Hali Flickinger USA 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $2,000 $8,000 Etiene Medeiros Brazil 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $3,000 $8,000 Jack Conger USA 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $2,000 $7,000 Josh Prenot USA 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $500 $6,500 Andrii Govorov Ukraine 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000 Anton Chupkov Russia 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000 Bruno Fratus Brazil 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000 Gabriele Detti Italy 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000 Micah Sumrall USA 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000 Molly Hannis USA 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000 Anthony Ervin USA 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $5,000 Farida Osman Egypt 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $5,000 Kevin Cordes USA 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $5,000 Oleg Kostin Russia 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $5,000 Pieter Timmers Belgium 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $5,000 Robert Glinta Romania 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $5,000 Sydney Pickrem Canada 0 0 0 0 $0 $2,000 $2,000

Total Money From FINA Champions Series After Day 1 in Indianapolis: