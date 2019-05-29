Kosuke Hagino Absent From Final World C’ships Qualifying Opportunity

2019 JAPAN OPEN

Thursday, May 30th – Sunday, June 1st

Tokyo International Swimming Pool

LCM

World Championships Qualifying Meet

The 2019 Japan Open kicks off on Thursday of this week, where Japan’s best will vie for any open spots on the 2019 World Championships roster. 17 Japanese athletes have been slated for Gwangju thus far, but swimmers still have a shot of making the line up with their performances in Tokyo this week.

It’s not an outright surprise, but still notable that Olympic champion Kosuke Hagino is indeed missing from the Japan Open start lists. As he already opted out of the 1st qualification meet of the Japan Swim from April, Hagino now has no chance to make his nation’s roster and, therefore, will be absent from the 2019 World Championships.

As we reported, when Hagino announced his withdrawal from the Japan Swim, the 24-year-old Bridgestone swimmer stated, “I’ve been unable to achieve the results I had hoped for since the 2017 season.

“As the gap between my targets and reality has widened, it has become harder for me to maintain my motivation.”

Prior to that, Hagino announced he was staying home from the national team’s training camp scheduled for Spain, instead trying to reboot himself with rest.

Japan National Team Head Coach Norimasa Hirai told Japanese media, “In his current condition it would be really hard [for Hagino to perform well at the Japan Championships.]”

“He’s not in very good spirits. He needs to rest and when he decides to comes back, he needs to start swimming for himself.”

Hagino is the reigning 400m IM Olympic champion and holds his nation’s standards across the 200m and 400m freestyle events, as well as the 200m IM and 400m IM, but has since struggled to come within range of those performances from 2014 and 2016, respectively.

For the rest of the Japanese swimmers who are partaking in the final qualifying opportunity to add their names for Gwangju, the times below serving as the qualification minimums.