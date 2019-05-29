Hassler, Meier Crack Records For Liechtenstein On Day 1 of GSSE

2019 GAMES OF THE SMALL STATES OF EUROPE

Tuesday, May 28 – Thursday, May 30, 2019

Podgorica, Montenegro

Julia Hassler won twice and broke a Liechtensteinian national record, while countryman Christoph Meier also won an event and cracked a national record on day 1 of the Games of the Small States of Europe.

Hassler went 2:15.39 to win the 200 fly by almost three seconds. That took six tenths off her own national record, set at this meet way back in 2013. Hassler already holds all of Liechtenstein’s freestyle records from 100 to 1500 meters, and also owns both the 100 and 200 fly records along with the 400 IM. Hassler won the 800 free in the same session, dominating a brutal double. Her 800 free win was 8:46.60, enough to win by eight seconds, but well off the national record of 8:31.92 she set earlier this year.

The 200 flys were a sweep for Liechtenstein, and both set national records. On the men’s side, Meier went 2:02.34 to win by almost four seconds and smash the national mark. That was eight tenths faster than his previous national record.

Monaco’s Cassandra Petit struck for three wins on day 1, as did Luxembourg’s Raphael Stacchiotti.

Petit won the women’s 100 free by four tenths over Cyprus’s Kalia Antoniou. Petit was 56.40, about seven tenths off her career-best. The 19-year-old Antoniou was about nine tenths off the Cypriot national record. Later on, Petit would add the 200 IM in a touchout win (2:21.38 to Alexandra Shegoleva‘s 2:21.44 and Mya Azzorpardi‘s 2:21.58), and she also dropped a 57.41 split on Monaco’s winning 4×100 free relay.

Stacchiotti opened the meet with a 200 back win, going 2:05.03. He’d return to win the 200 IM (2:03.11) and knock down a 50.67 anchor leg on the winning Luxembourgish 4×100 free relay.

Other day 1 winners: