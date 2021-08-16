Lydia Jacoby Breaks Down First-Ever Double Taper for the 2020 Olympic Games

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with the Olympic champion in the 100 breast, Lydia Jacoby . Lydia took us through her experience at her first Olympic Games, from moving through the 100 breast rounds and ultimately taking the win to losing her goggles in the mixed 4×100 medley relay. With the mixed relay, Jacoby sees it as a learning experience (because let’s be honest, who hasn’t lost their goggles off the blocks at some point?), one that resulted in Adam Peaty calling her a badass after the race.

