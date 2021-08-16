Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Lydia Jacoby Breaks Down First-Ever Double Taper for the 2020 Olympic Games

Comments: 4

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman HodgesGarrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with the Olympic champion in the 100 breast, Lydia Jacoby. Lydia took us through her experience at her first Olympic Games, from moving through the 100 breast rounds and ultimately taking the win to losing her goggles in the mixed 4×100 medley relay. With the mixed relay, Jacoby sees it as a learning experience (because let’s be honest, who hasn’t lost their goggles off the blocks at some point?), one that resulted in Adam Peaty calling her a badass after the race.

Hswimmer
2 hours ago

Great attitude and perspective at a young age. Can’t wait to see her progress even more!

Togger
2 hours ago

Capitani probably not enjoying that McKeever praise!

One thing it would be interesting to hear, more from someone like Ledecky who’s got the perspective of an adult as well, is what it’s like to experience the Olympics as a mid-teenager.

Every Olympics you get these salacious media stories about raging parties after events finish, thousands of condoms distributed etc. Even if those are exaggerated somewhat, it must be a strange experience going to an event where the majority of other athletes’ idea of fun is something very different to yours.

PhillyMark
1 hour ago

Peaty thinks she’s a beast so that’s cool.

Hswimmer
Reply to  PhillyMark
1 hour ago

Badass*

