Luke Hobson Went 1:50 in the 200 Free Two Weeks Before Winning the National Title

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

NCAA Champion Luke Hobson had a dominant win in the 200 Free, touching in 1:45.1 to clear the field by nearly half a second. Hobson admitted that the transition from yards to meters took a bit of time, revealing that two weeks before the US Trials, he swam in a tune-up meet and clocked a 1:50 200 free, which didn’t inspire a ton of confidence. However, Hobson trusted his training and taper and got the job done in Indianapolis.