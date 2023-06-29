Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Luke Hobson Went 1:50 in the 200 Free Two Weeks Before Winning the National Title

Comments: 7

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

NCAA Champion Luke Hobson had a dominant win in the 200 Free, touching in 1:45.1 to clear the field by nearly half a second. Hobson admitted that the transition from yards to meters took a bit of time, revealing that two weeks before the US Trials, he swam in a tune-up meet and clocked a 1:50 200 free, which didn’t inspire a ton of confidence. However, Hobson trusted his training and taper and got the job done in Indianapolis.

In This Story

7
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

7 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Stuffed Up Sam
5 minutes ago

Is Omar from Sportscenter writing articles now 😂

0
0
Reply
Swim2win
17 minutes ago

I mean that would be right at the start or just a few days into taper…not really anything major to write a taper about.

2
0
Reply
Noah
31 minutes ago

Makes sense, wasn’t he pretty bad at Big 12s this year?

Last edited 31 minutes ago by Noah
1
0
Reply
Curious
52 minutes ago

I think there is a word for this…

6
0
Reply
Texas Taper
1 hour ago

Townley moment.

10
0
Reply
KSW
1 hour ago

Man tapers and goes faster 😱😱😱😱🤯🤯

18
0
Reply
DLswim
Reply to  KSW
50 minutes ago

The Onion moment

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!