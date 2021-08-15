Luiz Borges Clocks 21.19 SCM 50 Free, Now Brazil’s #4 All-Time Performer

2021 JOSE FINKEL TROPHY (BRAZILIAN SWIMMING C’SHIPS)

Luiz Borges won the men’s 50 freestyle at the 2021 Jose Finkel Trophy last night, clocking a 21.19. Borges, who swam collegiately in the NCAA for the University of Michigan, typically went by “Gus” while competing for the Wolverines.

The 21.19 marked a huge personal best for Borges, and adds to Brazil’s storied history of male sprinters. Borges is now the #4 all-time Brazilian in the SCM 50 free, coming in behind only Cesar Cielo, Nicholas Santos, and Bruno Fratus. Notably, Santos, who is now 41 years old, came 6th in last night’s final with a 21.65, which is less than a second slower than his personal best of 20.74 from 2009, when he was 29 years old.

Here are the all-time top 5 Brazilian 50 freestylers rankings:

Speaking on Brazil’s history of developing great men’s sprinters, the 3 swimmers ahead of Borges in the all-time rankings are each highly decorated in international competition. Cesar Cielo is the current World Record-holder in the LCM men’s 50 free, and won a total of 20 Gold medals spanning across Olympics, SC and LC World Championships, Pan Pacific Games, and Pan American Games that he competed in during his career. Nicholas Santos never won an Olympic medal, but is the current WR-holder in the SCM 50 fly, and won 10 SC Worlds medals over his career (4 Gold). Bruno Fratus recently won Bronze in the LCM 50 free at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and won 4 LC World Champs medals, and 5 Pan American Gold medals.

Borges recently graduated from Michigan, where who was on 3 Big Ten title-winning relays, and capped his NCAA career with a 5th-place finish in the 50 free at the 2021 Men’s NCAAs. Since graduating, Borges has left Michigan, and is now training at Virginia Tech, under head coach Sergio Lopez. Borges posted on his Instagram this morning celebrating his victory, and thanking the Virginia Tech coaching staff: