Scheffer Scores SCM 200 Free Personal Best At Jose Finkel

2021 JOSE FINKEL TROPHY (BRAZILIAN SWIMMING C’SHIPS)

The 2021 Jose Finkel Trophy rolled on from Bauru, with additional swimmers notching their name onto the consideration list for this year’s World Short Course Championships in Abu Dhabi in December.

Among the winners here on day 4 was 41-year-old Nicholas Santos, putting on a show once again in his signature 50m fly event.

Stopping the clock in a swift mark of 22.38, the bronze medalist in this event at the 2019 FINA World Championships easily cleared the 23.08 qualification time needed for Abu Dhabi.

Joining Santos under that threshold was Victor Baganha, who touched the wall have a second later in 22.88.

The women’s 50m fly saw Luana Ribeiro limbo under the qualification threshold by the slimmest of margins, with her 26.13 getting inside the QT of 26.14.

Nathalia Almeida collected her 3rd qualification time over the course of these past 4 days, topping the women’s 400m IM podium. Beating the field by nearly 8 seconds, Almeida checked in with a time of 4:37.07 for gold, adding this event to her lineup of the 200m IM and 200m free times already captured.

24-year-old Brandonn Almeida, represented the men’s 400m IM winner here, earning a gold medal-worthy effort of 4:06.84.

Almeida took bronze in this event at the 2018 World Short Course Championships and is Brazil’s 2nd fastest man ever. His 4IM personal best of 4:03.61 from last year’s ISL season sits 2nd only to national record holder Thiago Pereira’s 4:00.63 from 2007.

Another big highlight came in the men’s 200m free where Fernando Scheffer scored a new personal best and championships record en route to finishing first.

Scheffer powered his way to a time of 1:42.41, a mark which sliced .13 off of his own previous PB of 1:42.54 from ISL season 2. Splitting 49.46/52.95, Scheffer’s new championship record keeps him locked as Brazil’s 5th fastest performer ever in this SCM 200 free event.

For perspective, Scheffer’s time here would have placed 6th at the 2018 edition of the World Short Course Championships in Hangzhou, China. The 23-year-old is coming off of 200m free bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Brazilian World SC Championships Qualifiers Through Jose Finkel Day 4:

Gabrielle Roncatto – 400m freestyle and 800m freestyle

Nathalia Almeida – 400m freestyle, 200m IM and 400m IM

Fernando Scheffer – 400m freestyle and 200m freestyle

Guilherme Costa – 400m freestyle and 1500m freestyle

Giovanna Diamante – 100m butterfly and 200m butterfly

Vinicius Lanza – 100m butterfly and 200m butterfly

Leonardo Santos – 100m butterfly and 200m IM

Felipe Lima – 100m breast and 50m breast

Caio Pumputis – 100m breast and 200m IM

Stephanie Balduccini – 200m IM and 100m freestyle

Viviane Jungblut – 800m freestyle

Gabriel Fantoni – 200m back, 50m back and 100m back

Rafaela Raurich – 200m butterfly

Leonardo de Deus – 200m butterfly

Jhennifer Conceição – 50m breast

João Gomes Junior – 50m breast

Gabriel Santos – 100m freestyle

Guilherme Guido – 50m back and 100m back

Brandonn Almeida – 400m IM

Luana Ribeiro – 50m butterfly

Nicholas Santos – 50m butterfly

Victor Baganha – 50m butterfly

Murilo Sartori – 200m freestyle