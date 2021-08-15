Minas Takes Jose Finkel Team Trophy As Brazil’s Abu Dhabi Squad Is Revealed

2021 JOSE FINKEL TROPHY (BRAZILIAN SWIMMING C’SHIPS)

The 2021 Jose Finkel Trophy wrapped up yesterday from Bauru, Brazil but not before Minas Tenis Club reaped the overall team trophy.

Amassing 2,562.50 points, the club proved to be too out of reach for runners-up Pinheiros who checked in with 2,236.50 while Flemengo rouned out the top 3 in 1,203.00

In terms of the final roster for this December’s FINA World Short Course Championships in Abu Dhabi, 13 Tokyo 2020 Olympians join other medal hopefuls on the Brazilian lineup.

“We are coming from a historic participation in the Olympic Games, which raised the level of Brazilian Swimming. Here, in Bauru, our athletes showed that they are very well prepared. We managed to assemble a strong team, with expressive results for both men and women, and which promises to do well in Abu Dhabi”, said the president of the CBDA, Luiz Fernando Coelho.

At the 2018 edition of SC Worlds, the nation of Brazil placed 9th in the overall swimming medal table. Nicholas Santos and the men’s 4x200m free relay represented the gold medalists, while Brazil also reaped 6 bronze medals there in Hangzhou, China.

Brazil’s World Short Course Championships Roster

Caio Pumputis – 200m IM

Nicholas Santos – 50m butterfly

Fernando Scheffer – 200m freestyle

Leonardo Santos – 200m IM

Gabriel Fantoni – 50m back

Felipe Lima – 100m breast

Guilherme Guido – 100m back

Murilo Sartori – 200m freestyle

Gabrielle Roncatto – 400m freestyle

Jhennifer Conceição – 50m breast

Brandonn Almeida – 400m IM

Nathalia Almeida – 400m freestyle

Vinicius Lanza – 100m butterfly

Leonardo De Deus – 200 butterfly

Guilherme Costa – 400m freestyle

Viviane Jungblut – 800m freestyle

Gabriel Santos – 100m freestyle

João Gomes Jr – 50m breast

Giovanna Diamante – 200m butterfly

Pamela Alencar – 200m breast