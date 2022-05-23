Love Swimming? See 3,575 Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 3,575 Swim Jobs.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT FOR BALL STATE SWIMMING & DIVING

This position serves as the graduate assistant swim coach for the men’s & women’s swimming/diving program. The graduate assistant swim coach will gain experience in all areas of program management including but not limited to coaching of swim practices and meets, meet preparation & management, recruiting, student-athlete development and mentoring, as well as administrative responsibilities.

LIFEGUARDS & SWIM INSTRUCTORS

The position generally would report to the Waterfront Director. Although in large camp operations, this position may report to a director or supervisor of a specified waterfront such as a pool or lake director.

LEAD GROUP COACH – FULL TIME (W/ BENEFITS) – BELLINGHAM BAY SWIM TEAM

The Bellingham Bay Swim Team (BBST-PN), (www.bellinghambayswimteam.org) of Bellingham, Washington (USA) is seeking an enthusiastic, motivated, highly skilled and energetic Lead Group Coach to join a growing and advancing 14 & Under program for its year-round competitive swim program.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH/ASSISTANT AQUATIC CENTER DIRECTOR

May require exposure to adverse environmental conditions such as noise, extreme temperatures, inclement weather, and other adversities as the incumbent perform duties and responsibilities in both an indoor and outdoor setting as well as occasional lifting up to 50 pounds and/or the ability to lift, carry, push or pull or otherwise move objects with a limited amount of force.

MESSIAH UNIVERSITY GRADUATE ASSISTANT (SWIMMING/AQUATICS)

Under the supervision of the Director of Aquatics and Head Swimming Coach, the graduate assistant will perform duties related to the operation and development of the Aquatics program as well as the Messiah Swimming Programs.

LEAD COACH – 13&O DEVELOPMENTAL GROUP (FULL TIME WITH BENEFITS!)

We are looking for an energetic, enthusiastic, and knowledgeable Swim Coach to direct/lead one of our 13&Over developmental swim groups. Swimmers range from B-BB cuts, are aiming to swim the 200 FR and 200 IM and 100 FL for the first time and qualify for their first prelim / finals championship meet.

ASSISTANT COACH SWIMMING & DIVING

The University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) is a Top 25 public university nationally and a Top 10 ‘best value’ university. A Carnegie R1 research institution, UIC features 16 top-ranked colleges, 100 degree programs, and an 18:1 faculty:student ratio.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Under the direct supervision of the Association Aquatics Director, the Aquatics Director plans, organizes and supervises day to day programs and activities of the Geyer Family YMCA. The Geyer Family YMCA location currently serves 300 or more participants each session in swim lessons.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Assistant Swimming Coach serves the Department of Athletics and Physical Education in the Division of Academic Affairs. The position reports to the Head Swimming and Diving Coach and supports the mission of the College in its focus on preparing students to become leaders of character and influence in an interdependent global community.

LEARN TO SWIM INSTRUCTOR

Now hiring part time swim instructors at North Miami Swim Team! We are looking for instructors teaching learn-how-to-swim from ages 3 to 12 years of age. Ability to instruct and observe participants in proper stroke techniques, ability to lift equipment, and to lift a small to average size child.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH & LEAD SWIM COACH

Friends Central Aquatics (FCA), a year round swim team with over 150 swimmers, based in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, is seeking qualified lead/assistant coaches to join our staff. Ideal candidates are passionate about the sport of swimming and focused on athlete development.

SWIMOUTLET.COM SEEKS WEBSITE MERCHANDISER

Spiraledge is a collection of companies focused on wellness and is the parent company of fast growing ecommerce sites SwimOutlet.com & EverydayYoga.com. Both SwimOutlet.com and EverydayYoga.com have been named an Internet Retailer Hot 100 Company. SwimOutlet.com has been named an Internet Retailer Hot 100 Company and received Apparel Magazine 2019 Top Innovator Award!

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

Alma College is a member of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) and the NCAA Division III. The position will assistant the head coach with the oversight of the daily aspects of the swim and dive program and will participate as an active member of the Athletics Department.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH – AGE GROUPS

STAT Swim Team is seeking an Assistant Coach for their competitive year round Swim Team. The Assistant Coach will Provide stroke instruction and techniques to help improve swimmers speed and accuracy. We start with new swimmers that know one stroke, freestyle, and teach all four competitive strokes, turns, and dives for all ages. Preparing swimmers to compete at swim meets against same age swimmers.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH/TRIATHLON COACH

Emmanuel College, located in northeast Georgia, is accepting applications for a full-time Assistant Coach to assist with the Men’s and Women’s Swimming/Triathlon program.

RESPONSIBILITIES: Under the daily supervision of the head coach, the Assistant Coach is also responsible for the teaching/educating of student athletes, recruitment, retention and academic success of student-athletes in the Men’s and Women’s Swimming/Triathlon program. The Assistant Coach will be responsible to maintain compliance with all Conference Carolinas and NCAA rules and regulations.

Graduate Assistant Swim Coach of Men’s & Women’s Swimming, Whitworth University

This position serves as the graduate assistant swim coach for the men’s & women’s swimming program. The graduate assistant swim coach will gain experience in all areas of program management including but not limited to coaching of swim practices and meets, meet preparation & management, recruiting, student-athlete development and mentoring, as well as administrative responsibilities needed to run a successful NCAA Division III Swimming Program.

Fresno State Swimming and Diving Seeks Assistant Coach

Reporting to the Head Swimming & Diving Coach, the Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach will be responsible for assisting in the administration of a Division I Swim & Dive program. Duties include: helping ensure the health, well- being and academic success of the student-athletes while assisting in developing the competitive nature of the Swim & Dive program. The position will assist in maintaining the sport budget; scheduling and organizing practice and competitions; ensuring that the program is operating in compliance with the NCAA, conference and university rules; developing and enforcing written team rules and expectations; recruiting quality student-athletes that are intent on graduating from the institution; assisting in the monitoring and maintenance of academic progress and eligibility of team members; supporting the philosophy, policies and procedures of the Department of Athletics; and to promoting intercollegiate athletics as an integral part of the university.

Tactical Athlete- Aquatic Coach

T3i Tactical Athlete- Aquatic Coaches support Air Force Special Warfare Training Wing by developing AFSOC candidates through rigorous physical training programming and development at the Special Warfare Candidate Course in San Antonio, TX.

Lead and Assistant Coaches

Lead Coach – Lead Swim Team Coaches will assume the responsibility of the group they are leading, including season planning, utilization of assistant coaches, communication with swimmers/parents, etc. This coach will work closely with the Head Age Group Coach.

Assistant Coach – Assistant Swim Team Coach will work closely with the Lead coaches, Head Age Group Coach and the Head Coach to ensure there is communication between coaches/groups, and that the progression of swimmers will be smooth from one group to another.

YMCA Director of Competitive Swimming

Blue Ash YMCA is searching for their next Director of Competitive Swimming, to be responsible for the overall organization, management & daily operations of the Blue Ash Dolphins Swim team.

The Director of Competitive Swimming will be responsible for evaluating swimmers’ techniques, developing swim programs, and overseeing daily training, while recruiting new team members & preparing for swim meets.

***

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACHES

Bayside Aquatics is seeking applicants for assistant coaches in Bowie, MD. Bayside Aquatics is a new team in Maryland- in its second year as a team. Bayside has 160 swimmers and is experiencing exponential growth in numbers as well as performance.

ASSISTANT COACH, DIVING COACH

The Diving Coach performs coaching responsibilities as assigned by the Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach.

FULL TIME COACH

Team Greenville (TG) is a USA Swimming affiliated nonprofit, in South Carolina’s “Upstate” region, which offers competitive aquatic programming for developmental to National Level athletes. Team Greenville has a rich tradition over the last 30 years of being one of the premier swim teams in South Carolina. TG currently has 325 swimmers on the team with 3 full time and 6 part time coaches.

COMPETITIVE SWIM COACH

Friends Select Aquatics is a USA swimming club that has about 90-95 swimmers and is currently looking for multiple coaches who would be interested in assisting or leading age groups ranging from 8 and under to 13-14 year old age groups. Ideal candidates have a passion for coaching and are looking to grow within the world of competitive swimming. These would be part time positions with weekday evening hours. Candidates must have the availability to attend 1 weekend meet per month. Specific hours will depend on groups and coach availability.

BANGOR REGION YMCA BARRACUDA SWIM TEAM HEAD COACH

The mission of the Bangor Region YMCA is to be a community leader in helping young swimmers achieve their goals in and outside of the pool. The YMCA is committed to a high-quality Swim Team Program that seeks to impact children and families throughout the Greater Bangor Region in positive and powerful ways. The Head Coach will oversee the Bangor Region YMCA Barracuda Swim Team.

HEAD SWIMMING COACH

Midland University, a private, faith based, liberal arts university in Fremont, Nebraska (just outside of metro Omaha), is seeking a Head Swimming Coach. The candidate will be responsible for directing all aspects of the swimming program, including coaching, recruiting, coordinating practice or performance schedules, on-deck coaching, dry-land conditioning, and other duties for effectively developing the team.

LIFEGUARD

Seeking Lifeguards with positive and friendly attitudes, attention to detail, and the ability to follow written and verbal instructions. Prior customer service experience strongly preferred.

SWIM COACH

Las Vegas Swim Club provides a graduated competitive swimming program based on age and ability in conjunction with the national age group program sponsored by USA Swimming, Inc. LVSC offers a comprehensive program that satisfies the needs of novice swimmer to Olympic-hopeful athletes and is a member of the Southern California Swimming Association of USA Swimming (SCS).

SUBURBAN SEAHAWKS CLUB ASSISTANT SWIM COACH (NEWTOWN SQUARE PENNSYLVANIA)

Suburban Seahawks Club (SSC) is a non-profit, 250+ member, competitive aquatics, USA Swimming Silver Medal Club. SSC’s primary location is a club owned, 25 yard 8-lane pool with a 2 lane teaching pool, dry-land room, with additional practices held at Swarthmore College.

ASSISTANT AQUATICS DIRECTOR AND HEAD COACH

Park City School District is looking for a unique individual that is outgoing and highly motivated. Candidates should possess excellent communication skills, organizational skills, computer skills, be detail-oriented, and have the willingness to go the extra mile to become an integral member of one of Utah’s premier swim clubs and aquatics center.

FULL TIME SWIM COACH

The Issaquah Swim Team (IST) is searching for an energetic full-time coach to join us in developing our athletes and growing our program while teaching and modeling our core values of being swimmer centric, supporting life-long learning, having passionate coaches, following a philosophy of growth, and building community. As a coach, you could expect to work with senior, age-group, and also developmental athletes.

ACCOUNTING AND OPERATIONS MANAGER

Issaquah Swim Team is seeking an experienced, passionate, professional, and energetic individual to serve as our next Accounting and Operations Manager. This employee will be responsible for the team’s accounting and financial reporting, as well as providing customer service to our members. Partnering with our staff to manage the operational logistics of the team will also be an important part of this role, and this position will report directly to the organization’s CEO.

FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY SEEKS VOLUNTEER SWIMMING ASSISTANT COACH

Florida State is taking applications for Volunteer Assistant coach to assist with our men’s and women’s swimming teams. The position reports directly to the Head Swimming & Diving Coach and is an opportunity to learn all aspects of coaching and administering a Division 1 Swimming and Diving program while working under Atlantic Coast Conference and Division 1 NCAA rules and regulations.

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

George Mason University Intercollegiate Athletics invites applicants for a full time Assistant Men’s & Women’s Coach for Swimming & Diving. This position will primarily be responsible for coaching Diving. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Mason’s academic and culturally inclusive environment.

SENIOR ASSISTANT

The Baylor Swim Club located in Chattanooga, TN is now accepting applications for a part-time Senior Assistant Coach to help facilitate its’ growing aquatics program. The Baylor Swim Club is a school-supported and coach-operated USA Swimming club running on the campus of the Baylor School. The Baylor School is a nationally known prep school that includes day students in grades 6-12, and it features boarding students in grades 9-12 from all over the world.

AGE GROUP COACH

The Baylor Swim Club located in Chattanooga, TN is now accepting applications for an age group coach to help facilitate its growing competitive swimming program. The Baylor Swim Club is a school-supported and coach-operated USA Swimming club running on the campus of the Baylor School.

VACAVILLE SWIM CLUB FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH (CALIFORNIA)

Vacaville Swim Club in Vacaville, California is looking for a Full Time Assistant Coach to work in collaboration with the VSC Head Coach.

VP AQUATICS OPERATIONS IN THE FASTEST GROWING TECH CITY IN US!

Looking for an entrepreneur, not afraid to dream big in a high potential market; starting salary $60-70K, based on experience, education and tenacity.

HEAD COACH – ARTISTIC SWIMMING

Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics (MLA) & the Holland Aquatic Center is looking for an enthusiastic, experienced, and highly motivated, Artistic Swimming Coach to join our new team. We are looking for a synchro coach who can motivate and inspire swimmers to achieve their highest potential. This position is based in Holland, Michigan, and trains out of the Holland Aquatic Center. Although this might be a new team, you will receive all the resources to build a successful program. Pitch us your vision – we will help you get there.

HEAD COACH

Opportunity to grow and develop creatively, either full- or part-time, with compensation based upon mutual agreement.

NATION’S CAPITAL SWIMMING IS HIRING!

Nation’s Capital Swimming,Inc. has openings for assistant coaches at our Bethesda, Md. Washington, DC and Northern VA. sites. NCAP is experiencing continued growth and is seeking energetic and enthusiastic coaches to work with our Bronze and Silver level (8-13 years old) training groups. These positions are part-time and require between 8-10 hours per week on deck as well as one competitive meet per month,(16 hours over a weekend). Salary is commensurate with experience.

OCCOQUAN SWIMMING – MULTIPLE COACHING OPPORTUNITIES IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA

Occoquan Swimming, Inc. (OCCS) is seeking applicants to join an exceptional staff of coaches, and more in Northern Virginia.

SWIM POSITION, SWIM CAMP COUNSELOR IN FLORIDA

The Bolles Swim Camp is an annual boarding camp held on the Bolles School campus in Jacksonville, Florida. The camp provides an opportunity for swimmers to experience the rigorous training, technical coaching, and student life at the Bolles School.

SWIM SCHOOL DIRECTOR

Dynamo Swim Club is located in Metro Atlanta and has 800+ USA Competitive Swimmers, we offer swim lessons at six locations, we own and operate three facilities, manage 15 major events a year, offer a wide array of aquatic activities, including lap swim, aqua fitness classes, masters, multisport and lifeguard training.

HEAD COACH, HEAD AGE GROUP COACH, AGE GROUP COACH POSITIONS AVAILABLE

The Rocklin Swim Team located in Rocklin, CA is hiring! We are looking to fill multiple coaching positions with our year round USA team. We are seeking experienced swim professionals who are inspired and enthusiastic about working with our growing program. If this sounds like you, please email a resume and reference list to our aquatics director: Chris Stehula at [email protected]

ASSISTANT COACH OF MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

The Oberlin College Department of Athletics and Physical Education invites applications for the position of Assistant Coach of Men’s and Women’s Swimming. This is a full-time, 12-month Administrative and Professional Staff position, reporting to the Director of Athletics and Physical Education and working with the Head Coach of Men’s and Women’s Swimming.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH/RECRUITING COORDINATOR/AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Centre College is a premier national liberal arts college that serves approximately 1,400 students and provides a supportive community and a flexible, personal academic path to a meaningful life and career.

DIVING COACH

The Diving Coach performs coaching responsibilities as assigned by the Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR/HEAD MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING COACH

The Aquatics Director/Head Coach is responsible for coaching the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams. The Aquatics Director is responsible for the daily programs of the natatorium, including scheduling, safety management, aquatics programming and training, lifeguard supervision, etc. In collaboration with the Director of Athletics and Recreation and the Athletics Facilities Manager, the Director also coordinates aquatics policy development, marketing and staffing.

INSTRUCTOR OF PHYSICAL EDUCATION AND ASSISTANT MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

Case Western Reserve University is seeking applicants for the position of Instructor of Physical Education and Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach. This is a full-time, 9-month faculty position with competitive salary and excellent fringe benefits.

HEAD COACH FOR VSA

The Head Coach develops the skills and talents of team members, promotes teamwork and sportsmanship, and encourages personal development. He/She is responsible for all aspects of the swimmers’ training, including setting up swimmer groups, practice levels, workouts, practice durations, and goal setting.

PART TIME GRADUATE ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

This position is a graduate assistant part time swim team assistant coach for the NCAA Division II men’s and women’s swim program. This individual will assist the Head Coach in the coaching, organization, administration and promotion of all aspects of the Concordia University Irvine Swimming and Diving program.

VACAVILLE SWIM CLUB FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH

Vacaville Swim Club is looking for a Full Time Age Group Coach to work in collaborative with the VSC Head Coach.

HEAD COACH

Atomic City Aquatic Club (ACAC) has an immediate opening for a motivated and enthusiastic Head Swim Coach. We are a year-round, USA Swimming competitive swim team (currently comprised of 60+ swimmers) with a Parent Board of Directors (BOD) providing swimming instruction and competition since our inception in 1951.

HEAD COACH

The Dayton Raiders Swim Club is seeking qualified applicants for the position of head swim team coach. Applicants for the head coach of the Dayton Raiders should have a strong background in competitive swimming including technical instruction, advanced training, and coaching.

HEAD SWIM COACH

Dakota Riptide is a USA Swimming Club that operates out of two short course pools and two long course pools in the Mitchell and Huron communities. The program offers a supportive atmosphere that emphasizes sound stroke technique, wet and dryland training, and competitive opportunities at every level.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT COACH @ SWIMATLANTA DACULA

SwimAtlanta at Dacula, GA has an immediate opening for a motivated and enthusiastic Coach. This is a great opportunity to provide fun, safe swimming sessions appropriate to the ages and abilities of the children, aged 7 years and up. You will be planning and delivering swimming sessions, encouraging improvement within the various ages and ability levels, and maintaining the highest safety standard at all times

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP AND SENIOR LEVEL COACHES

All Star Aquatics is a top 100 VCC swim team of 225 athletes located in Bethesda, MD. The team focuses on creating a competitive, fun, energized training environment for all levels from beginner to the national level.

ASSISTANT COACH, SWIMMING & DIVING (R0130568)

The University of Nevada is recruiting for an Assistant Coach, Swimming and Diving. Assistant coaches are responsible primarily for teaching and training of technical information related to the performance of the sport, instruction related to technique of the sport, student-athlete conditioning, and tutoring regarding practice methods and imparting strategies for competing.

ILLINOIS COLLEGE ASSISTANT SWIM COACH (FULL TIME)

The primary function of the Assistant Coach at Illinois College is to assist the Head Coach in all program operations, including recruiting, retaining and coaching members of the Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Teams. The Assistant Coach is responsible for day-to-day coaching responsibilities and is expected to meet recruiting and retention goals. This position will also assist the Head Coach on the coordination of travel, meet management, equipment management, swim lessons, and fundraising.

HEAD COACH

Atomic City Aquatic Club (ACAC) has an immediate opening for a motivated and enthusiastic Head Swim Coach. We are a year-round, USA Swimming competitive swim team (currently comprised of 60+ swimmers) with a Parent Board of Directors (BOD) providing swimming instruction and competition since our inception in 1951. The Head Coach will design, implement, and be responsible for all levels of the swimming program while encouraging improvement within the various ages and ability levels, and maintaining the highest safety standard at all times. The Head Coach is expected to be fully involved in other duties and activities as part of the staff team.

AGE GROUP COACH

Socal Aquatics is a nationally competitive swim team of 300+ athletes located in Tustin, Orange County, CA. The team focuses on creating a fun, energized, race paced training environment for all levels from beginner to Jr National, Sr National levels, and Olympic Trials.

DELMAR DOLFINS LEAD AGE GROUP/ PERFORMANCE GROUP 3 COACH

Delmar Dolfins Lead Age Group/ Performance Group 3 Coach.

TWO RIVERS HIGH SCHOOL SEEKS ASSISTANT GIRLS SWIM COACH

Two Rivers High School in Mendota Heights is seeking an assistant swim coach for their Girls Swim & Dive team for the Fall season of 8/15/22-11/19/22. Candidates should have past experience in swimming, either as a coach or athlete. The assistant coach will work with the head coach on conducting practices and competitions.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH/POOL OPERATOR

This position reports to the Head Swimming coach and is responsible to assist in all phases of a competitive intercollegiate swimming program in compliance with NCAA conference, America East Conference, and institutional rules and regulations.

LEAD & ASSISTANT COACHES

EVOLUTION AQUATICS, a year-round swim team in Huntersville North Carolina, is seeking qualified lead/assistant coaches to join our staff. Ideal candidates are passionate about the sport of swimming and focused on athlete development. The candidate will join our coaching staff to assist with or lead practice groups ranging in age from 6 to 18 years old.

HEAD SWIM COACH/AQUATICS CENTER DIRECTOR

Opportunity to work in a state-of-the-art swim facility, opened in 2016 as an integral part of a new hospital-integrated Wellness and Fitness Center and Outdoor Sports Complex. Be a part of developing a new and exciting swim program for our beautiful South Louisiana community and region.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, TRIANGLE AQUATIC CENTER

The primary responsibility of the Executive Director is to proactively execute the long-term mission of the Triangle Aquatic Center with passion, purpose, and integrity. The four (4) high-level responsibilities of the position include 1) Mission – developing and nurturing community Strategic Partnerships to build and operate public aquatic facilities including ongoing expansions and renovations, 2) development and fundraising and 3) program development and 4) day-to-day operations and customer success.

ASSISTANT COACH (MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING)

The Part-Time Assistant Coach assists the Head Coach in organizing, developing and administering an intercollegiate program for a designated sport in compliance with the rules and regulations of the department, the university, the NCAA Division III, the Middle Atlantic Conference, and any other organization or association in which the department may hold membership.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

ACES Swim Club, located in Centennial Colorado, is seeking a Head Age Group Coach that will help us deliver on our vision and guide the development and growth of our established team. ACES is a coach owned team and is looking for an experienced and motivated Age Group Coach that will lead our over 250 swimmers and age group coaches to reach new heights.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Alfred University seeks applicants for a graduate assistant for Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving. The Graduate Assistant will assist the head coach while working towards a master’s degree. Candidates must be accepted into a graduate program (including but not limited to; College Student Development, MBA, Engineering, Counseling, etc) at Alfred University (https://www.alfred.edu/admissions/graduate/index.cfm). This position covers the length of their graduate school commitment. The University provides free tuition and a stipend.

ASSISTANT COACH – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S DIVING

UMass Amherst, the Commonwealth’s flagship campus, is a nationally ranked public research university offering a full range of undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. The University sits on nearly 1,450-acres in the scenic Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts, and offers a rich cultural environment in a bucolic setting close to major urban centers. In addition, the University is part of the Five Colleges (including Amherst College, Hampshire College, Mount Holyoke College, and Smith College), which adds to the intellectual energy of the region.

Senior Coach and Head Developmental Coach

Fontana Aquatics Club is committed to develop athletes of outstanding character who are successful in swimming as well as in life. To help each athlete achieve their full potential our program instills the values of commitment, hard work, friendship and team spirit while focusing on stroke technique and age group appropriate training.

Aquatics Program Manager Camp Moody – Buda, TX – Full Time

The Aquatics & Swim Meet Program Manager has a unique opportunity in bringing our vision of breaking barriers (geographic, financial, and physical) to nature and outdoor education for all youth at the Y at Camp Moody. Our camp sits on 85-acres along the Edwards Plateau and the edge of the Balcones Escarpment. Our unique features include limestone outcroppings, an activity field, and a waterfront area along Onion Creek.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Graduate Assistant Swim Coach

This position serves as the primary assistant for the men’s and women’s swimming and diving program. The graduate assistant coach will gain experience in all facets of program management including recruiting, practice and meet preparation, student athlete development, and administrative responsibilities related to running a successful program.

Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach

John Carroll University is hiring a Men’s and Women’s Assistant Swimming Coach. This individual will join a dynamic program with 6 consecutive team conference championships and a Top 15 ranking in Division III.

Assistant Coach, Swimming

Assists in coaching, recruiting, counseling, conditioning, and evaluating for the team as directed. Responsible for instructing student-athletes in how to perform their sport which may also include teaching courses related to competition in varsity athletic programs.

If you have a Swim Job to present to the community, submit here and SwimSwam will post to the Swim Jobs channel.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $100, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS Twitter (with 111,000+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 710,000+ fans) and @SwimJobs on Instagram (with 350,000 followers). Follow Swim Jobs on Instagram at @SwimJobs. I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 29,000+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 340,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.