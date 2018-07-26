Katie Ledecky: “It didn’t feel very fast” (Video)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
WOMEN’S 800 FREE:
- World Record: 8:04.79- Katie Ledecky, 2016
- American Record: 8:04.79- Katie Ledecky, 2016
- Championship Record: 8:10.32- Katie Ledecky, 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 8:06.68- Katie Ledecky, 2016
- GOLD: Katie Ledecky– 8:11.98
- SILVER: Leah Smith- 8:22.79
- BRONZE: Haley Anderson– 8:24.13
- FOURTH: Ally McHugh– 8:24.22
As usual, Katie Ledecky dominated. She was under American record pace for the first part of the race, but faded off the pace to win in 8:11.98. That’s just over half a second outside the fastest 10 performances in history, all of which were done by Ledecky. Fellow Olympic distance medalist Leah Smith came in about 10 seconds back to secure a Pan Pacs spot in 8:22.79.
Trojan’s Haley Anderson set a best time for the first time since 2012. Her former best was an 8:26, but she put together an 8:24.13 tonight for 3rd place. Anderson is now the 9th fastest American performer in history.
All-American Ally Mchugh put herself in the running for Pan Pacs with a big swim. She dropped 6 seconds off her best to take 4th in 8:24.22. Just outside of the top 4, Sandpipers of Nevada’s age group distance star Erica Sullivan was just off her best for 5th in 8:26.98.
15-year-old Mariah Denigan was 6th with her 8:28.15 from the afternoon heats.
That was the first time when Katie Ledecky swam first 300 under 3min. One step in a time. Next one will be having the first half of 800 race under 4mn. And so on and so on.until we see 8 min barrier broken.