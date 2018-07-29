Katie Ledecky Clinches 2nd-Straight Pro Swim Series Title

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The ‘shall we taper, shall we not’ has thrown a little bit of havoc (read: excitement) into the battle for 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series title. While the formal series itself is over, results from Nationals, where everyone has higher goals of ‘making the team for Pan Pacs,’ will count for double points toward an eventual prize of $10,000 in cash and a 1-year lease on a BMW.

Points for Nationals Results:

First Place – 10 points

Second Place – 6 points

Third Place – 2 points

Focusing on the top 5 coming into the meet, here are the standings after day 1 of Nationals:

Note: Because of the double points, it’s possible that someone else sneaks into the top 5, but USA Swimming only publishes points for 5, so we don’t know who’s 6th right now. Nobody new will contend for the title, though.

Men’s Top 5:

Women’s Top 5:

We have some action! On the final day of the 2018 U.S. National Championships, where the points are doubled, there will be at least an opportunity on the men’s side for a last-minute steal.

On the men’s side, after Zane Grothe had his best swim of the meet to win the men’s 400 free (3:46.53), while Chase Kalisz was idle, he’s now only 5 points back with each swimmer having one event to swim.

On Sunday, Kalisz will swim the 200 IM, where he’s the top seed, and Grothe will swim the 1500 free, where he’s the top seed. If all goes according to chalk, then Kalisz takes the title and the prizes, because both swimmers would earn 10 points. For Grothe to win, he’ll need to finish 2 places higher in the 800 free than Kalisz finishes in the 200 IM. That’s not an impossible task, given that both swimmers have already qualified for Pan Pacs, though it isn’t the most likely scenario with Kalisz as the defending World Champion in the 200 IM.

In the women’s race, Leah Smith did exactly what she needed to do, and all she really could do, on Saturday: stay within 10 points of Ledecky, and hope for her to scratch in the 1500. While that did happen, Smith too scratched the 1500 free, where a win would’ve been worth $10,000 plus a new car.

That means that the women’s title is clinched for Ledecky: her 2nd-consecutive title in the series.