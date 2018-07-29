2018 Euros Previews: Men’s Distance Frees Are Low-Key Competitive

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

August 3-9, 2018 (swimming portion)

Glasgow, Scotland

Tollcross International Swimming Centre

Psych Sheet

The men’s distance events at the 2018 European Championships ‘feel’ like they should be Gregorio Paltrinieri’s to dominate, but the old continent has seen increasing depth in the discipline even since the 2016 Olympic Games. Combined with the absence of Gabriele Detti, who will miss his 2nd-straight European Championship with a shoulder injury, these races have opened up and become fairly interesting with lots of fresh names (from atypical countries) entering the fold.

At last year’s World Championships, 7 of the top 8 finishers in the men’s 1500 free (the exception being bronze medalist Mack Horton) were European. In the 800, 6 of the A finalists were European (exceptions being Sun Yang from China in 5th, and Zane Grothe from the US in 8th).

And so, while these distance races, without stars like Katinka Hosszu and Sarah Sjostrom and Ben Proud on the marquee, may give the impression that they lack some prestige, they in fact are the truest to a ‘World Championship caliber race’ that exist in these European Championships.

2017 Worlds 800 Free Results

2017 Worlds 1500 Free Results

All that to say, Paltrinieri, the European Record holder, does enter as the definite favorite in the men’s 1500, an earned title which is of little debate. What we need to find out, however, is whether his new training in Australia with Mack Horton (remember, he was training with Detti before, so was not for wont of a training partner) is going to turn into better results. He had a solid season in 2017, missing his 2016 best time by 1.8 seconds in the 1500, but so far in 2018 his best is 14:46.25.

That time ranks #2 in the world, but i s way behind Germany’s Florian Wellbrock, who swam a 14:40.69 at Germany’s Trials to hold the top spot. The swim by Paltrnieri is also the slowest season best with which he’s entered a championship meet since 2013.

On the flip of that is that his 800 has been better (7:45.53) this year in the past. Training with Horton, who has traditionally had better speed than Paltrinieri, could benefit him in the shorter distance event in Glasgow. It could also hurt his 1500.

Wellbrock, who’s the 3rd seed in the 1500 (and youngest competitor seeded in the top 11) and Ukrainian Mykhaylo Romanchuk are the swimmers with the big upside potential here.

In 2017, Romanchuk knocked 13 seconds from his best time in the 1500, and only 2 from his 800, to take silver behind Paltrinieri in the former at Worlds. He didn’t even race the 800 at Worlds, interestingly, but is entered in it this year – and probably due for a big drop. Afterall, his best time in the 800 right now – is his 800 split from Worlds (7:45.85).

He’s only swum one 1500 and two 800s in all of 2018 so far though. Last year he had four 1500s and four 800s going into Worlds.

Wellbrock had his breakthrough at German Nationals – which for a change, have been relaxed somewhat and gotten away from the draconian qualification standards that recently have seemed to harm Germany’s international results.

There’s a pretty significant gap between those three and the rest in the 1500 field, so they’re the favorites in the longer distance (seeds are 14:35 for Paltrinieri, 14:37 for Romanchuk, and 14:40 for Wellbrock; next up is Britain’s Daniel Jervis at 14:48).

The 800 will be a much more peculiar event, where Poland’s Wojciech Wojdak enters as the top seed in 7:41.73. Now that this race is an Olympic event, it will receive much more attention in both racing and training.

That makes the results harder to predict – determining who hasn’t gone full bore in the 800 yet but is going to now.

There will be a clash of that group against swimmers who are great 400 swimmers, have enough for the 800, but don’t do much in the 1500, who likewise now have a much bigger platform. That includes swimmers like 19-year old Victor Johansson of Sweden (7:49.77), the American-trained Felix Auboeck of Austria (7:49.24), and the American-trained Anton Ipsen from Denmark (7:53.37), who put up big times in yards this year, and has been fast in long course in-season in spite of a coaching change.

In the absence of high seeds, or at least many high seeds from many of the traditional European power countries (Great Britain, Russia, France, Hungary) these men’s distance races will carry great interest and passion from fans of different countries who will be counting on them as best chances for big medals. That should give them a fun, if different, vibe.

Men’s 800 Predictions

Men’s 1500 Predictions