Kate Douglass Clocks 52.73 100-Yard IM, Second-Fastest Performance In History

UVA BLUE VS. ORANGE INTRASQUAD

October 1, 2022

SCY (25 Yards)

Charlottesville, Virginia

Full Results

Full meet recap and race videos to come shortly.

On Saturday, Virginia senior Kate Douglass swam a time of 52.73 in the women’s 100-yard IM at the UVA Blue vs. Orange intrasquad meet. That time registers as the second-fastest of all-time in the event, just trailing the 52.48 she swam at the 2020 UVA intrasquad as a sophomore. It is also only the second recorded women’s 100 IM under the 53-second barrier.

Finishing second behind Douglass was her teammate and domestic 200 IM rival Alex Walsh, who clocked a 53.73—the sixth-fastest time in history. She won the 100 IM at last year’s edition of the UVA intrasquad in a time of 53.08, which is currently the fourth-fastest time ever.

The 100 IM isn’t typically contested at major college meets such as conferences and NCAAs, but it is an official NCAA event. The biggest yards meet that offer the 100 IM is the NSCA Junior National Championships, although the short course meters edition of the race is part of the event program at both the FINA Short Course World Championships as well as the ISL.

Neither the NCAA nor USA Swimming has published an official record in that race.

Women’s 100 IM, Top Performances*:

*verifying times for an event not typically raced at official meets is difficult, so if you know of a swim we missed, please let us know in the comments.

Douglass touched at the 50-yard mark in 24.67, just 0.01 seconds ahead of Walsh. However, she outsplit Walsh 28.06 to 29.06 on the finish, which accounts for the majority of the gap between the two swimmers. This makes sense considering that Douglass’ weakest stroke of backstroke comes in the front half of the race, wheras she is strong in both breast and free, which make up the back half of an IM.

In 2020, when Douglass went the fastest-ever 100 IM, she split 23.89/28.59. Her first 50 from that race was nearly a second faster than it was on Saturday, but her last 50 was half a second slower.