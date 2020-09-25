Virginia Sophomore Kate Douglass Swims Fastest-Ever Time in 100 Yard IM

University of Virginia 2020 Season-Opening Intrasquad

September 25-26, 2020

University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia

SCY on Friday, LCM on Saturday

Virginia sophomore Kate Douglass is now the fastest female swimmer ever in the 100 yard IM.

Her time of 52.48 on Saturday makes her the first known woman to ever go under 53 seconds in the event. The previous best time was done by US Olympian and Olympic medalist Katie Meili at the 2014 OKC Pro-Am Classic, where she swam 53.02.

Douglas’ previous best time was a 53.40 swum at Virginia’s dual meet with Auburn last season.

While not a common race in the U.S. the event is an official NCAA race, though not an NCAA Championship event yet. World Championships are awarded in the 100 IM in short course meters as well.

The highest-profile championship meet that usually offers a 100 yard IM is the NCSA Junior National Championships.

Neither the NCAA nor USA Swimming has published an official record in that race.

Fastest Times in the USA Swimming Database:

Katie Meili – 53.02 Karlee Bispo – 53.82 Alia Atkinson – 54.01 Torri Huske – 54.20 Phoebe Bacon – 54.34 Isabelle Stadden – 54.43 Madison Myers – 54.50 Whitney Myers – 54.53 Rachel Bootsma – 54.62 Tatum Wade – 54.75

Though the race is a bit of a novelty at the senior level, Douglass has more serious credentials to back up her claim – last season, as just a freshman, she led the NCAA in the 100 IM with a 1:51.36. That was almost a 5 second improvement over the 1:56.09 best time that she came to Charlottesville with.

The fastest verifiable time done in the 100 yard IM in men’s swimming history is a 47.06 done by Matt Grevers in a race against Michael Phelps and David Nolan in 2016. The fastest time in the USA Swimming database is a 47.34 done by Michael Andrew at the 2018 ISCA Junior Championships in Virginia.