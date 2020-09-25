Duncan Scott Hits 1:41.9 SCM 200 Free At Stirling Time Trial

UNIVERSITY OF STIRLING – UNOFFICIAL TIME TRIALS

Friday, September 25th

The University of Stirling, Stirling Scotland

SCM (25m)

Unofficial

In early July, elite swimmers who call The University of Stirling home were green-lighted to get back into the pool post-coronavirus-lockdown.

The squad, which contains talent to the tune of Duncan Scott, Aimee Willmott, and Kathleen Dawson has been back in full swing since August 24th, enough time to build work into baseline swims underway at unofficial time trials held today, September 25th.

Suited up and timed electronically, the aquatic athletes busted out some promising swims to kick-off their push to the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Results provided by The University of Stirling.

Racing in both the morning and the afternoon, versatile Duncan Scott kicked off his time trials campaign with a big-time 200m free mark of 1:41.94. Although unofficial, Scott’s sub-1:42 outing checks-in as the 3rd fastest time of the 23-year-old’s career.

Scott owns the British national record in both the SCM and LCM versions of this event with the former represented by the 1:40.92 he put up in the heats at the 2019 European Short Course Championships. That result rendered Scott as the 8th fastest performer all-time worldwide. In Glasgow, he wound up snagging silver in the event in 1:41.42 behind Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys.

The afternoon session at this Stirling event saw Scott crank out a time of 1:54.57 in the 200m IM. That’s a result within 3 seconds of his lifetime best performance of 1:51.85, which was rendered at the International Swimming League (ISL) final in Las Vegas.

16-year-old Katie Shanahan impressed in the women’s 200m IM event, stopping the clock in a monster time of 2:11.88. Entering this time trial, the multi-European Youth Olympic Festival medalist’s fastest outing was marked by the 2:12.43 logged in Ontario 2 years ago.

Although unofficial, Shanahan’s 2:11.88 PB tonight is faster than the Scottish Age Record for 16-year-olds, which stands at 2:12.91.

Another 16-year-old busting out fast times was Emma Russell, the European Junior Championships 4x200m free relay silver medalist. Russell earned a time of 55.03 in the 100m free in the morning but hacked .34 off of that effort to punch a 54.69 in the evening.

Not only is that a lifetime best for Russell, but her outing also surpasses the Scottish Age Record for 16-year-olds, which rests at the 55.19 Lucy Ellis posted in 2009.

Additional Results:

Stephen Milne produced a 200m free swim of 1:46.60 in the morning, followed by a PM effort of 1:45.51. That latter effort slides into Milne’s all-time personal performances in slot #6 and represents the 26-year-old Olympian’s fastest in 4 years.

produced a 200m free swim of 1:46.60 in the morning, followed by a PM effort of 1:45.51. That latter effort slides into Milne’s all-time personal performances in slot #6 and represents the 26-year-old Olympian’s fastest in 4 years. After getting warmed up with a morning time of 58.08, Scottish national record holder Kathleen Dawson snagged a 100m back evening result of 57.29. The PM swim falls among the 5 fastest times Dawson has ever produced, a list topped by the 56.73 PB she posted to place 5th at the 2016 FINA Short Course World Championships.

snagged a 100m back evening result of 57.29. The PM swim falls among the 5 fastest times Dawson has ever produced, a list topped by the 56.73 PB she posted to place 5th at the 2016 FINA Short Course World Championships. Cassie Wild , who recently was named back to the British Swimming Performance Squad, logged a lifetime best of 58.59 in the 100m back afternoon session after hitting 59.03 in the morning.

, who recently was named back to the British Swimming Performance Squad, logged a lifetime best of 58.59 in the 100m back afternoon session after hitting 59.03 in the morning. New London Roar ISL member Aimee Willmott also saw 200m IM action, posting a time of 2:12.10 in the morning. She then took on her specialty 400m IM, with the 27-year-old Commonwealth Games champion hitting a time of 4:37.11.

also saw 200m IM action, posting a time of 2:12.10 in the morning. She then took on her specialty 400m IM, with the 27-year-old Commonwealth Games champion hitting a time of 4:37.11. Emma Russell was another IM participant, clocking a time of 4:44.13 in the 400m distance.

was another IM participant, clocking a time of 4:44.13 in the 400m distance. Keanna MacInnes raced the women’s 200m fly, hitting a time of 2:10.71 in the morning and blasting that down to 2:09.20 in the afternoon.