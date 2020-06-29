Stirling-Based Scottish Swimmers May Finally Get Wet This Week

As of June 18th, we reported how Scottish swimmers spanning age groupers to elite were still shut out of swimming pools due to coronavirus-pandemic-related lockdowns.

At the time, Scottish Swimming stated, “We continue to work closely with the Scottish Government, Public Health Scotland, sportscotland and aquatics partners across the UK to develop plans for aquatics which are safe and manageable and which would not put added or new pressure on our key workers.”

Just today, June 29th, Scottish Swimming states that a number of elite athletes will now have the opportunity to return to the pool within a week.

‘The [latest Scottish Government] guidance highlights a further easing of restrictions on training for performance and professional athletes, coaches and support staff in Scotland, and which will see the opening of the National Swimming Academy, Stirling,’ reads Scottish Swimming’s release.

Euan Lowe, Chief Executive of Scottish Swimming, said of the new guidance:

“This is a good step in the right direction and will help our athletes keep their Olympic and Paralympic preparations on track. We have been working hard with partners sportscotland, British Swimming and the University of Stirling to support this process and see this as an important first step to help inform the wider return to aquatics across the whole sport.

“In the meantime guidance documents about a return to aquatics in Scotland continue to be developed in a careful and considered way for a return for the whole sport, with Scottish Swimming working with key partners including the Scottish Government, sportscotland, Public Health Scotland as well as Pool Providers from across Scotland. These documents can only be published once approved by sportscotland and the Scottish Government. “

Elite swimmers who call the National Swimming Academy, Stirling home include World Championships medalists Duncan Scott, Ross Murdoch, Commonwealth Games champion Aimee Willmott and rising freestyler Scott McLay.