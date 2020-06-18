Scottish Swimmers Still Shut Out Of The Pool Water

While countries around the world are easing back into swimming, with restrictions on both elite and leisure swimmers being carefully rolled back, the nation of Scotland remains dry. Although outdoor swimming was allowed in the nation again as of May 29th, indoor pools are off-limits as the country continues to unfold its lockdown-release plan.

As we reported late last month, Scottish leisure centres including indoor pools and gyms will not be reopening until the country reaches phase 3 of the nation’s 3-phase exit-lockdown plan. It is not known when phase 3 will indeed be reached, although phase 2 of the nation’s overall ‘out of lockdown’ plan kicks in tomorrow, June 19th.

During phase 2, Scots can take part in non-contact outdoor activities such as golf and biking, as long as physical distances of at least 2 meters are observed at all times. Additionally, groups of up to 8 people can convene outside, with social distancing in place.

Scottish Swimming released a statement today to keep its members abreast of what phase 2 means for them.

“The latest announcement from the Scottish Government about the staggered progression into Phase Two of the route map out of lockdown is a really positive move for our sport and we welcome getting a step closer to a return to aquatics in Scotland,” begins the statement.

“While this move is a good step in the right direction we must continue to acknowledge that Covid-19 has not been eradicated and we can’t afford to be complacent about its ongoing threat to our health and wellbeing.

“We continue to work closely with the Scottish Government, Public Health Scotland, sportscotland and aquatics partners across the UK to develop plans for aquatics which are safe and manageable and which would not put added or new pressure on our key workers.”

In plain terms, nothing changes for Scottish swimmers as of tomorrow.

Says Scottish Swimming, “At this stage, we must continue to work with the Scottish Government and sportscotland as they guide us through each phase of the route map out of lockdown.”