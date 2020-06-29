Ohio State Picks Up Phoenix Swim Club’s Mia Rankin for Fall 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Phoenix Swim Club’s Mia Rankin has verbally committed to Ohio State University for fall 2021. Rankin is a rising senior at Xavier College Prep in Phoenix, Ariz.

I chose Ohio State because of the incredible swim program, athlete benefits, and academics. Most importantly, I admired the team’s enthusiasm towards me as a recruit, and the great coaches that believe in me! Go Buckeyes!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:53.15

500 free – 4:48.95

1000 free – 9:53.42

1650 free – 16:30.28

200 back – 2:03.86

200 breast – 2:17.89

200 IM – 2:02.96

400 IM – 4:15.63

At the 2019 Arizona D1 HS state champs, Rankin was runner-up in the 200 IM and placed third in the 500 free. She also has competed at the 2018 Winter National Champs and the 2019 US Open this past December.

Rankin is a versatile distance specialist with a great 400 IM, a swimmer archetype that has had a lot of success at OSU in the last few years (think Meg Bailey, Molly Kowal, Kathrin Demler, Kristen Romano, to name a few).

The OSU women are coming off of a huge Big Ten conference title, the program’s first since 1986. With her lifetime bests, Rankin would’ve been a B-finalist in the 400 IM at the 2020 Big Ten Champs, and she would’ve placed 14th in the mile.

Rankin joins a strong class of 2025 for OSU which includes Nyah Funderburke, Teresa Ivan, Gwen Woodbury, Mackenzie DeWitt, Mairin O’Brien, Paige Hall, and Malia Rausch.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.