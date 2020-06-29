Swimming Simplified: Foam Rolling For Swimmers With Coach Mitch Bowmile (Video)

Disclaimer: This video is for informational purposes. Athletes should check with their doctors and/or trainers before taking on a new exercise routine.

In Swimming Simplified coach Mitch Bowmile goes over anything and everything to do with the science of swimming and simplifies it. With information delivered in an easy-to-understand fashion, the series is designed to help bridge the gap between what coaches are asking of their athletes and their athletes’ understanding of the sport. By becoming students of the sports and grasping the fundamentals of swim training, swimmers will be able to understand the why of what they’re doing better than ever before.

In this Swimming Simplified video, Mitch covers the ins and outs of foam rolling for swimmers: why we do it, traditional techniques, using it as a mobility tool, and examples of the different exercises you can do with foam rolling. Examples include rolling the calves, quads/hip flexors, TFL and lats.

Watch the video below:

Foam is a type of myofascial release that targets soft tissue, with the goal being to apply pressure to tight areas, release that tension and increase your range of motion. The two key objectives in foam rolling are to expand that range of motion, along with recovery.

ABOUT MITCH BOWMILE

Mitch worked for 5-years with SwimSwam news as a web producer focusing on both Canadian and international content. He coached for Toronto Swim Club for four seasons as a senior coach focusing on the development of young swimmers. Mitch is an NCCP level 2 certified coach in Canada and an ASCA Level 3 certified coach in the United States.