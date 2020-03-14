Ohio State Picks Up Verbal Commitment from 2021 Sprinter Mackenzie DeWitt

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mackenzie DeWitt from Hudson, Ohio has announced her intention to swim for The Ohio State University in the class of 2025.

“I am beyond excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at THE Ohio State University!! Thank you to my family, friends and coaches for their endless support through this whole process. I chose OSU for the outstanding athletic and academic opportunities it offers me. I’m honored to become a part of this extraordinary team, family and program! GO BUCKS!”

DeWitt is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Hudson High School where she is a junior. She swims year-round for Hudson Explorer Aquatic Team and specializes mainly in sprint free, back, and fly. At last month’s Ohio State High School Division 1 Swimming and Diving Championships she placed 5th in the 50 free (23.41) and 7th in the 100 fly (55.47). She split a 24.59 butterfly on the 7th-place medley relay and anchored the 3rd-place 200 free relay in 23.01.

DeWitt competed at 2019 Winter Juniors East in the 50 free (23.86), 100 free (52.92), 100 back (57.88) and 100 fly (56.88). She earned a Summer Juniors cut in the LCM 50m free at Cleveland Sectionals last summer and competed in the 50 free and 100 back at Summer Junior Nationals.

DeWitt will join Gwen Woodbury, Mairin O’Brien, and Paige Hall in Columbus in the fall of 2021. Her top SCY times include:

50 free – 23.06

100 free – 51.23

50 back – 26.69

100 back – 56.53

50 fly – 25.20

100 fly – 54.95

