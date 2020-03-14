Which NCAA Power 5 Conference Teams Can Still Practice and Compete?

With news of all NCAA Championships getting canceled also came the news that some conferences are also prohibiting any kind of organized team activity for an extended period of time — that means practices, potential intrasquad meets, and the likes. Below, we’ve compiled a list of what we know about the teams from Power 5 conferences, which comprised 100% of the teams picked in SwimSwam’s final 2019-2020 season power rankings.

Update: since publishing, all Power 5 conference teams have been put on hiatus from practicing or competing.

ACC Conference

The ACC was the first major conference to place a blanket ban on all athletics-related activity “until further notice” — that means ACC teams were going to withdraw from the NCAA Championships before the event was canceled. Now, it’s up to schools whether they’re sending students home for the year or not, but athletes won’t be able to practice.

Teams affected: Florida State, Miami, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Georgia Tech, NC State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Notre Dame, Virginia, Duke

Big Ten Conference

Like the ACC, the Big Ten Conference has now suspended all organized team activity through April 6.

“The Big Ten has previously announced that in addition to canceling the Men’s Basketball Tournament it will be canceling all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year, and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions,” it announced Friday. “The Conference also has announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.”

Teams affected: Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Michigan State, Iowa, Wisconsin, Purdue, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Rutgers

SEC Conference

The SEC announced Friday that all “athletics activities,” again including competitions and practices, are suspended through April 15

“The SEC had previously announced that all competition was suspended until March 30. That suspension of competition has been extended through April 15 and now includes all organized team activities,” the conference wrote. “SEC athletics programs will cease practices, individual and team workouts effective the end of the day Friday, March 13. Team meetings shall conclude no later than 5 pm local time on Monday, March 16.”

Teams affected: LSU, Alabama, Florida, Auburn, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Missouri

Pac-12 Conference

Update: as of noon Saturday, the Pac-12 Conference is suspending all athletics-related activities until at least March 29th, and competitions through the end of the year.

The Pac-12 Conference has yet to release further guidelines after canceling its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament midway through and canceling all conference events “until further notice.” It appears that Pac-12 student-athletes can continue to practice, or compete at intrasquad events, so long as their home schools are allowing them to remain on campus.

Teams affected: Cal, Stanford, Arizona State, Arizona, UCLA, USC, Washington State, Utah

Big 12 Conference

Like three of the other Power 5 conferences, the Big 12 has suspended all athletics-related activity until March 29. Competitions are suspended though the end of the school year. That presumably means that the Texas men, who said they were “working on” putting together an end-of-season intrasquad meet, cannot do it.

Teams affected: Kansas, Texas, Iowa State, West Virginia, TCU