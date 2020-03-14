James Guy Continues Swift In-Season Swimming With 1:56 200 Fly

2020 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET
- Friday, March 13th – Sunday, March 15th
- Royal Commonwealth Pool, Edinburgh, Scotland
- 50m (LCM)
- Psych Sheets
- SwimSwam Meet Preview
- Day 1 Recap
- Live Results
- Live Stream
On top of Adam Peaty‘s menacing 58.13 100m breaststroke win and Duncan Scott‘s lifetime best and Scottish national record of 22.21 in the men’s 50m free, there were several other notable performances which took place on night 2 of this 2020 Edinburgh International Swim Meet.
For starters, James Guy threw down a solid outing in the men’s 200m fly to follow-up his 200m free silver medal from last night.
Guy punched a morning swim of 2:00.82 to loosen up his body in the heats before firing off a quick 1:56.62 to top the podium in tonight’s 200m fly final in the only sub-2:00 time of the field.
Splitting 55.49/1:01.13, 24-year-old Guy broke the 4-year-old Edinburgh International meet mark of 1:57.64 Viktor Bromer had produced in 2016.
Guy is Great Britain’s 3rd fastest performer all-time in this 200m fly event, owning a lifetime best of 1:55.91 established at the 2017 British Swimming Championships. He posted a time of 1:56.16 at the 2018 European Championships and was 1:56.51 at the 2019 British Swimming Championships, so tonight’s 1:56.62 represents an in-season best, his 2nd of the meet after his 1:46.79 200m free.
Kathleen Dawson of the University of Stirling clocked a new meet record en route to claiming 50m back gold. She touched in 28.07 over teammate Cassie Wild and her runner-up time of 28.41. The pair finished in the same 1-2 order in the women’s 100m back last night, with Dawson posting a mark of 59.74 to record the 2nd fastest time of her career.
Hitting a personal best in the women’s 100m fly for gold this evening was Harriet West, with the Loughborough swimmer acing a time of 58.65. That cleared a stacked field, which included Charlotte Atkinson and last night’s 200m fly powerhouse Laura Stephens. They finished with the silver and bronze in this shorter event in times of 59.14 and 59.38, respectively.
Additional Winners:
- Daniel Jervis took the men’s 800m free by over 8 seconds, hitting a time of 7:51.26.
- Freya Anderson, who logged a lifetime best in the 50m free for gold last night, followed up with a strong 1:58.04 meet record in the women’s 200m free.
- Millfield’s Brodie Williams got it done for gold in the men’s 400m IM, touching in 4:18.77 over Mark Szaranek‘s time of 4:21.19.
- Reigning Commonwealth Games champion Aimee Willmott collected a time of 4:37.54 to win the women’s 400m IM.
- The women’s 50m breast saw Sarah Vasey get to the wall first in a tie of 31.12.
Another good night. Peaty & Wilby were brilliant, Scott showing all the right signs for his 100 and I think we can now safely say James Guy is back. Still a bit worried about SMOC, hoping for the best. As I suspected yesterday, Anderson looked relaxed and used her 200 to stroke out – Nice to see Coates getting back; Best time since she went 1.58 as a 16yo to make Rio. More women under 2.00 in that race alone than at British Champs last year.