James Guy Continues Swift In-Season Swimming With 1:56 200 Fly

2020 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

On top of Adam Peaty‘s menacing 58.13 100m breaststroke win and Duncan Scott‘s lifetime best and Scottish national record of 22.21 in the men’s 50m free, there were several other notable performances which took place on night 2 of this 2020 Edinburgh International Swim Meet.

For starters, James Guy threw down a solid outing in the men’s 200m fly to follow-up his 200m free silver medal from last night.

Guy punched a morning swim of 2:00.82 to loosen up his body in the heats before firing off a quick 1:56.62 to top the podium in tonight’s 200m fly final in the only sub-2:00 time of the field.

Splitting 55.49/1:01.13, 24-year-old Guy broke the 4-year-old Edinburgh International meet mark of 1:57.64 Viktor Bromer had produced in 2016.

Guy is Great Britain’s 3rd fastest performer all-time in this 200m fly event, owning a lifetime best of 1:55.91 established at the 2017 British Swimming Championships. He posted a time of 1:56.16 at the 2018 European Championships and was 1:56.51 at the 2019 British Swimming Championships, so tonight’s 1:56.62 represents an in-season best, his 2nd of the meet after his 1:46.79 200m free.

Kathleen Dawson of the University of Stirling clocked a new meet record en route to claiming 50m back gold. She touched in 28.07 over teammate Cassie Wild and her runner-up time of 28.41. The pair finished in the same 1-2 order in the women’s 100m back last night, with Dawson posting a mark of 59.74 to record the 2nd fastest time of her career.

Hitting a personal best in the women’s 100m fly for gold this evening was Harriet West, with the Loughborough swimmer acing a time of 58.65. That cleared a stacked field, which included Charlotte Atkinson and last night’s 200m fly powerhouse Laura Stephens. They finished with the silver and bronze in this shorter event in times of 59.14 and 59.38, respectively.

