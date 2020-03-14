Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Versatile Duncan Scott Nails Lifetime Best, Scottish Record In 50 Free

2020 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

While Adam Peaty was putting up the world’s best 100m breaststroke time of the season in 58.13 for gold, Scottish dynamo Duncan Scott was doing damage in the men’s 50m freestyle.

Competing on day 2 of the 2020 Edinburgh International Swim Meet, 22-year-old Scott broke the Scottish national record in the men’s 50m freestyle with his gold medal-worthy effort of 22.21.

Entering this meet, Scott’s lifetime best in this fast and furious 50m free event was represented by the 22.62 he logged at the 2017 Scottish Open National Championships. He already beat that this morning by claiming the 2nd seed in a time of 22.45 behind morning leader Calum Bain‘s 22.29.

Bain’s time checks-in as a lifetime best for the Stirling swimmer.

The previous Scottish national standard of 22.45 was held by Jack Thorpe since 2018.

Although Scott’s 22.21 lifetime best and new Scottish national record falls outside the world’s top 25 performers of the season, it’s merely indicative of the kind of range this versatile athlete has. Below is a sampling of the man’s all-time personal bests across long course events, with British records indicated.

100 free – 47.87*
200 free – 1:44.91*
100 fly – 52.25
200 fly – 1:56.60
100 back – 55.98
200 IM – 1:56.65*
400 IM – 4:20.39

Bfunk

Scott reminds me of the kid on club team who could enter any event at a taper meet and make A finals

12 hours ago
GrameziPt

James Guy has a 50.9 100 butterfly. That might be the british record. Not 52.2 by Scott

12 hours ago
Gen D

The 52.2 might be the Scottish record

11 hours ago
John

James guy has a 50.67 100 butterfly

10 hours ago
Yuri

We should always use that image when he was 12 when we talk about Duncan.

11 hours ago

