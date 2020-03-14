Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Peaty Powers Way To 58.13 Edinburgh Record, Top Of Season Rankings

2020 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

The man that is Adam Peaty raced his way to a new meet record on day 2 of the 2020 Edinburgh International Swim Meet.

Tonight’s men’s 100m breast was Peaty’s 2nd individual event of the meet after the 25-year-old competed in the 200m breast heats yesterday where the Loughborough star produced a morning outing of 2:15.09 before opting out of the final.

In this morning’s prelims of the 100m breast, Peaty played it cool with an easy-looking 59.55 top-seeded effort to register the only sub-minute outing of the field.

Tonight, however, the reigning Olympic Champion and World Record holder in the event crushed a menacing 58.13 to finish 1.35 seconds ahead of teammate James Wilby. Wilby touched in 59.48 for silver, while Ross Murdoch rounded out the top 3 in 1:00.68.

Peaty’s 58.13 swim tonight was broken down into splits of 27.12/31.01 to bring him to the top of the world rankings for the season. His previous fastest since last August was represented by the 58.78 he logged at the McCullagh International in February.

2019-2020 LCM MEN 100 BREAST

ArnoNED
Kamminga
03/07
58.43
2Ilya
Shymanovich		BLR58.7308/02
3Nicolo
Martinenghi		ITA58.7512/12
4Adam
Peaty		GBR58.7802/20
5Zibei
Yan		CHN58.8301/18
View Top 26»

The former Edinburgh International Swim Meet record was signified by the 58.73 Peaty put up here in Edinburgh last year.

Peaty’s swim now represents the 15th fastest of his own career, which is the same as the 15th fastest time ever.

56.88 Adam Peaty GBR 7/21/2019 Gwangju
57.10 Adam Peaty GBR 2018 European Champs 8/4/2018 Glasgow
57.13 Adam Peaty GBR 2016 Olympic Games 8/7/2016 Rio
57.14 Adam Peaty GBR 7/22/2019 Gwangju
57.47 Adam Peaty GBR 7/23/2017 Budapest
57.55 Adam Peaty GBR 2016 Olympic Games 8/6/2016 Rio
57.59 Adam Peaty GBR 7/21/2019 Gwangju
57.62 Adam Peaty GBR 2016 Olympic Games 8/6/2016 Rio
57.75 Adam Peaty GBR 7/23/2017 Budapest
57.79 Adam Peaty GBR British Championships 2017 4/18/2017 Sheffield
57.87 Adam Peaty GBR 2019 British Champs 4/16/2019 Glasgow
57.89 Adam Peaty GBR 2018 European Champs 8/3/2018 Glasgow
57.92 Adam Peaty GBR 4/17/2015 London
58.04 Adam Peaty GBR 2018 European Champs 8/3/2018 Glasgow
58.15 Adam Peaty GBR Trofeu Internacional Ciutat de Barcelona 6/15/2019 BARCELONA

Harry JK

He’s looking in the best shape I’ve ever seen, hopefully olympics goes ahead!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Dee

I guess he wasn’t happy having somebody swimming faster than him. Quite the statement, over half a second faster than he has ever been at this time of year.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Ragnar

four things in life are guaranteed. Death, Taxes, government incompetence, and Peaty making opponents wonder why they even race him in a 100 Breaststroke final.

Vote Up120Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

