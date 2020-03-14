Peaty Powers Way To 58.13 Edinburgh Record, Top Of Season Rankings

2020 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET
- Friday, March 13th – Sunday, March 15th
- Royal Commonwealth Pool, Edinburgh, Scotland
- 50m (LCM)
The man that is Adam Peaty raced his way to a new meet record on day 2 of the 2020 Edinburgh International Swim Meet.
Tonight’s men’s 100m breast was Peaty’s 2nd individual event of the meet after the 25-year-old competed in the 200m breast heats yesterday where the Loughborough star produced a morning outing of 2:15.09 before opting out of the final.
In this morning’s prelims of the 100m breast, Peaty played it cool with an easy-looking 59.55 top-seeded effort to register the only sub-minute outing of the field.
Tonight, however, the reigning Olympic Champion and World Record holder in the event crushed a menacing 58.13 to finish 1.35 seconds ahead of teammate James Wilby. Wilby touched in 59.48 for silver, while Ross Murdoch rounded out the top 3 in 1:00.68.
Peaty’s 58.13 swim tonight was broken down into splits of 27.12/31.01 to bring him to the top of the world rankings for the season. His previous fastest since last August was represented by the 58.78 he logged at the McCullagh International in February.
2019-2020 LCM MEN 100 BREAST
Kamminga
58.43
|2
|Ilya
Shymanovich
|BLR
|58.73
|08/02
|3
|Nicolo
Martinenghi
|ITA
|58.75
|12/12
|4
|Adam
Peaty
|GBR
|58.78
|02/20
|5
|Zibei
Yan
|CHN
|58.83
|01/18
The former Edinburgh International Swim Meet record was signified by the 58.73 Peaty put up here in Edinburgh last year.
Peaty’s swim now represents the 15th fastest of his own career, which is the same as the 15th fastest time ever.
|56.88
|Adam Peaty
|GBR
|7/21/2019
|Gwangju
|57.10
|Adam Peaty
|GBR
|2018 European Champs
|8/4/2018
|Glasgow
|57.13
|Adam Peaty
|GBR
|2016 Olympic Games
|8/7/2016
|Rio
|57.14
|Adam Peaty
|GBR
|7/22/2019
|Gwangju
|57.47
|Adam Peaty
|GBR
|7/23/2017
|Budapest
|57.55
|Adam Peaty
|GBR
|2016 Olympic Games
|8/6/2016
|Rio
|57.59
|Adam Peaty
|GBR
|7/21/2019
|Gwangju
|57.62
|Adam Peaty
|GBR
|2016 Olympic Games
|8/6/2016
|Rio
|57.75
|Adam Peaty
|GBR
|7/23/2017
|Budapest
|57.79
|Adam Peaty
|GBR
|British Championships 2017
|4/18/2017
|Sheffield
|57.87
|Adam Peaty
|GBR
|2019 British Champs
|4/16/2019
|Glasgow
|57.89
|Adam Peaty
|GBR
|2018 European Champs
|8/3/2018
|Glasgow
|57.92
|Adam Peaty
|GBR
|4/17/2015
|London
|58.04
|Adam Peaty
|GBR
|2018 European Champs
|8/3/2018
|Glasgow
|58.15
|Adam Peaty
|GBR
|Trofeu Internacional Ciutat de Barcelona
|6/15/2019
|BARCELONA
He’s looking in the best shape I’ve ever seen, hopefully olympics goes ahead!
I guess he wasn’t happy having somebody swimming faster than him. Quite the statement, over half a second faster than he has ever been at this time of year.
four things in life are guaranteed. Death, Taxes, government incompetence, and Peaty making opponents wonder why they even race him in a 100 Breaststroke final.