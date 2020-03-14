Weyant Makes Big Drops in 200 Back, 200 Fly on Day 2 of Sarasota Time Trials

2020 SHARK SC EPIC TIME TRIALS

March 13-14, 2020

Sarasota, Florida

Short Course Yards

Results on Meet Mobile (Search “Sarasota”)

Day 1 Recap

The Short Course Epic Time Trials continued on Saturday in Sarasota, Florida. The meet served as an opportunity for swimmers to record some times following several meets being cancelled nationwide due to coronavirus fears. Among the cancelled meets that were scheduled for this weekend were the Florida Senior Championships and the NCSA Junior Nationals.

U.S. National Teamer Emma Weyant won another double today. Weyant dropped nearly 3 seconds in the 200 fly, lowering her best to a 2:00.03. Teammate Savannah Barr made a huge drop, taking over 7 seconds off her best in 2:01.12. Michaela Mattes of Sarasota made a 2.5 second drop in 2:04.70.

Weyant made an even bigger drop in the 200 back, breaking 2:00 for the first time in 1:57.22. That’s a best by over 3.5 seconds. Teammate Addie Sauickie, a 14-year-old Olympic Trials qualifier, swam a lifetime best 1:59.95 to break 2:00 for the first time.

Younger sister Gracie Weyant, another 14-year-old Trials qualifier for Sarasota, earned another breaststroke win with a 1:04.64. Weyant also swam the 1650 free, where she took 2nd in 16:29.36. She didn’t have any times currently registered in the USA Swimming database, but that was a 45 second drop from her seed time.

Several swimmers from T2 Aquatics picked up wins on the men’s side. Mason Laur dropped half a second in the 200 fly with a 1:46.85. Sarasota’s Alexander Gusev dropped over 3 seconds in 1:47.39. T2’s Anton Sunyak dropped a lifetime best 46.64 to win the 100 free. Teammate Matt Molloy also swam a best for 2nd in 47.98. Molloy went on to win the 1000 free in 9:40.07.

Sarasota’s Liam Custer earned a pair of wins, starting with a lifetime best 1:46.43 in the 200 back. Gusev dropped over 6 seconds there in 1:47.90. Custer then dropped over 20 seconds to win the mile in 15:11.69. Laur was 2nd with a 15:53.95, also dropping over 20 seconds.

ADDITIONAL EVENT WINNERS