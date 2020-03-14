Carmel’s Colleen Duffy Sends Verbal Commitment to Missouri for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Carmel Swim Club’s Colleen Duffy has announced her verbal commitment to join University of Missouri’s swimming and diving team beginning in the fall of 2021. Duffy attends Carmel High School where she is currently finishing up her junior year. She was named a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American last year.

I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming careers at the University of Missouri!! Thank you to my parents, friends, and coaches for helping me along the way. Go Tigers!!🐯🐯

Duffy competed at the Bloomington stop of the Pro Swim Series last May where she qualified for finals in both the 50 free and 100 back. This February she swam at the IHSAA (Indiana high school) Girls State Championships. There, she also made finals in the 50 free and 100 back finishing 5th in both races. Duffy qualified for the US Open last summer in the 50 free (26.67) while swimming at the Indiana Senior State Long Course Championships.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 23.29

100 free – 52.02

100 back – 54.91

The Tigers are coming off of an 8th place finish at the 2020 women’s SEC Swimming and Diving Championships. They were led in the sprint free and back events by current junior Sarah Thompson. Thompson ranked in the top-8 nationally in both the 50 free and 100 back this season. Both sprint freestyle and backstroke were major strong points for Missouri this season. Three of the four Tigers who qualified for NCAA’s as individuals this year were scheduled to race the 100 back before that meet was cancelled while the fourth, Megan Keil, will be swimming both the 50 and 100 free. At the 2020 SEC Championships, Missouri scored more points in the 50 free (51 points) and 100 back (50 points) than any other individual event.

