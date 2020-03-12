Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

End-of-Season Intrasquad Meets an Option in Wake of NCAA Cancelation

Texas men’s swimming and diving is among the teams “working on” putting together an end-of-season intrasquad meet in the wake of Thursday’s news that all remaining NCAA championship events, assistant coach Wyatt Collins wrote in a comment on SwimSwam.

In a press conference Tuesday, Texas head coach Eddie Reese already said that if the NCAA Championship meet was canceled, he might have to “invent” something in the Longhorns’ home pool to give his team a chance to see the payoff of their taper – he said he believes that’s an important thing for swimmers to have an opportunity for that every season.

That possibility raises an intriguing solution to the unprecedented end to the collegiate season. It obviously would be nice for swimmers, especially seniors, to get another shot at racing short course while tapered. But if enough teams follow suit, it could lead “virtual” championships in which the results from the intrasquad events are compiled to form one “championship.”

A number of schools are sending student-athletes home for the year, which could have a massive impact on their swimming careers. Unlike the ACC Conference – which has officially suspended all practices – the NCAA did not place limits on practicing, but training cycles will inevitably be disrupted soon at most schools. That likely means performance at last-chance Olympic Trials qualifying meets will be hindered.

Intrasquad meets, although they won’t mimic the atmosphere of the NCAA Championships, would give swimming’s highly deserving student-athletes a shot to salvage this wild ending to the season. And for seniors who won’t be continuing past college, they would provide some semblance of closure.

JCO

Let’s have Texas and Cal do a dual meet totally off the record at some neutral location. The NCAA doesn’t need to know it’s happening

33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago
swimmertx

Make it happen in Idaho or Alaska.

27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago
Cal fan

I hope every team follows Texas’s lead! It’s not NCAA, but maybe the competition of virtually racing someone will bring a sense of satisfaction in spite of the real thing!

27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago
AAswimmer

For those teams in the ACC intrasquad is not an option. They can not hold a team practice or time trial, let alone an intrasquad meet

16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago

