NCSA Championships to be Canceled, Tweets Rowdy Gaines

Rowdy Gaines sent out a tweet stating the NCSA Spring Championships, which were to be held starting on March 17th in Orlando, are cancelled. NCSA has not yet released a statement regarding the state of the meet, however, Gaines is the Vice President of Aquatics at the YMCA of Central Florida, where the meet was scheduled to take place.

NCSAs cancelled — Rowdy Gaines (@RowdyGaines) March 12, 2020

SwimSwam has independently confirmed that information with a member of the NCSA Board of Directors.

This is just the most recent in a flood of cancellations, as major sports governing bodies are now beginning to suspend operations. The NCSA Spring Championships are usually the largest SCY championship meet for 18 & unders in the United States. It’s not particularly rare for over 200 swimmers to be entered in a single event. The decision to cancel the meet seems to have come following a recommendation by the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, that all events with over 250 people in attendance be cancelled.

We don’t yet have any official word on the cancellation from NCSA, or whether there are plans to reschedule.