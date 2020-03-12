ACC Conference Suspends Participation in NCAA Championships

Shortly after announcing the cancelation of its 2020 basketball tournament, the ACC conference has suspended all athletics-related activities, including athletes’ participation in NCAA championship events, as well as practice.

“The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice,” the conference said in a statement.“The decision was made following consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19.”

Wednesday, the NCAA announced that it would bar spectators – excluding athletes’ families – from championship events. The Ivy League took it a step further and canceled its tournament and spring athletics, and Thursday, other conferences including the Pac-12, SEC and Big East did the same.

It was generally the case that it was up to individual schools to decide whether they would allow athletes to travel for winter sports postseason events, but the ACC’s a blanket ban now nullifies those decisions

Prior to the conference ruling, Duke had announced that its athletes would not participate in NCAA championship events. Now, Louisville, Virginia, NC State, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Miami, UNC and Florida State will be forced to pull out of the 2020 Swimming & Diving NCAA Championships.