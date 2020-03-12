College Club Championships Cancel Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Swim meets at all levels continue to cancel due to concerns about the novel 2019 coronavirus. Now the College Club Swimming National Championships have also canceled.

The meet was scheduled to take place from April 10-12 in Greensboro, North Carolina. A press release today from U.S. Masters Swimming, College Club Swimming and University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill Club Swimming announced the meet’s cancellation.

USA Swimming has strongly recommended the cancellation of all meets, and a number of Sectional meets have already been canceled. NCAA meets are still up in the air, with no official announcement yet, but many major teams and conferences have already cancelled post-season play.

The full press release is below: