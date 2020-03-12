Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships – Day 2 Ups/Downs

2020 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final; places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Day Two

Queens had an outstanding morning, doing everything they needed to do in order to stay ahead of their challengers, Drury and UC San Diego. The Royals outscored the psych sheet by 3 points in the 400 IM, by 12 in the 100 fly, and by 22 in the 200 free. Carson-Newman and Wingate 30 and 28 points ahead of schedule for the morning, respectively, while Grand Valley (+15), Lindenwood (+15), Drury (+12), and McKendree (+10) also had strong performances.

Women’s Ups/Downs

Team Individual Events Up Individual Events Down Relay Up Relay Down
Queens (NC) 6 1 2 0
Drury 5 1 2 0
UC San Diego 3 4 1 0
Lindenwood 2 2 1 1
Indianapolis 2 1 2 0
West Chester 2 0 1 1
Carson-Newman 1 2 2 0
CS Mines 1 1 0 0
Indiana Univ (PA) 1 1 0 0
Grand Valley 1 0 0 1
Delta State 0 3 0 1
Tampa 0 2 2 0
Nova Southeastern 0 2 1 1
Wingate 0 1 2 0
Colorado Mesa 0 1 0 1
Florida Tech 0 1 0 0
West Florida 0 1 0 1
Bellarmine 0 0 0 1
Lynn 0 0 0 1
McKendree 0 0 0 1
Northern Michigan 0 0 0 1
Sioux Falls 0 0 0 1
St. Cloud State 0 0 0 1
Truman State 0 0 0 1
Wayne State 0 0 0 1
24 24 16 15

200 Free Relay

Team Ups Downs Total
Carson-Newman 1 0 1
Drury 1 0 1
Indianapolis 1 0 1
Lindenwood 1 0 1
Queens (NC) 1 0 1
Tampa 1 0 1
UC San Diego 1 0 1
Wingate 1 0 1
Colorado Mesa 0 1 1
McKendree 0 1 1
Northern Michigan 0 1 1
Nova Southeastern 0 1 1
St. Cloud State 0 1 1
Wayne State 0 1 1
West Chester 0 1 1

400 IM

Team Ups Downs Total
Drury 2 0 2
Lindenwood 1 1 2
UC San Diego 1 1 2
Grand Valley 1 0 1
Indianapolis 1 0 1
Queens (NC) 1 0 1
West Chester 1 0 1
Carson-Newman 0 2 2
Colorado Mesa 0 1 1
Delta State 0 1 1
Florida Tech 0 1 1
Nova Southeastern 0 1 1

100 Fly

Team Ups Downs Total
Queens (NC) 4 0 4
Carson-Newman 1 0 1
Drury 1 0 1
Indiana Univ (PA) 1 0 1
West Chester 1 0 1
CS Mines 0 1 1
Delta State 0 1 1
Indianapolis 0 1 1
Lindenwood 0 1 1
Nova Southeastern 0 1 1
Tampa 0 1 1
UC San Diego 0 1 1
West Florida 0 1 1

200 Free

Team Ups Downs Total
UC San Diego 2 2 4
Drury 2 1 3
Queens (NC) 1 1 2
CS Mines 1 0 1
Indianapolis 1 0 1
Lindenwood 1 0 1
Delta State 0 1 1
Indiana Univ (PA) 0 1 1
Tampa 0 1 1
Wingate 0 1 1

400 Medley Relay

Team Ups Downs Total
Carson-Newman 1 0 1
Drury 1 0 1
Indianapolis 1 0 1
Nova Southeastern 1 0 1
Queens (NC) 1 0 1
Tampa 1 0 1
West Chester 1 0 1
Wingate 1 0 1
Bellarmine 0 1 1
Delta State 0 1 1
Grand Valley 0 1 1
Lindenwood 0 1 1
Lynn 0 1 1
Sioux Falls 0 1 1
Truman State 0 1 1
West Florida 0 1 1

Projected Standings

Team Day 1 Actual Day 2 Prelims Day 3 Psych Day 4 Psych Projected Score
Queens (NC) 115 178 121 146 560
Drury 111 142 132 101 486
UC San Diego 105 86 85 111 387
Indianapolis 65 98 103 70 336
Nova Southeastern 49 56 87 64 256
Tampa 45 61 61 78 245
Lindenwood 51 73 66 44 234
Wingate 59 55 49 61 224
West Chester 31 60 37 35 163
Carson-Newman 30 82 0 3 115
Delta State 10 27 28 43 108
Grand Valley 36 15 34 7 92
CS Mines 17 27 30 16 90
Wayne State 28 10 18 34 90
West Florida 36 19 15 17 87
St. Cloud State 34 7 28 0 69
Colorado Mesa 2 8 31 18 59
Fresno Pacific 14 0 18 18 50
Indiana Univ (PA) 0 22 17 0 39
Bellarmine 14 10 14 0 38
Azusa Pacific 22 0 15 0 37
Truman State 0 6 17 13 36
Sioux Falls 2 12 17 2 33
Northern Michigan 14 4 12 0 30
McKendree 6 18 0 0 24
Clarion 15 0 0 0 15
Bloomsburg 7 0 6 1 14
Findlay 4 0 9 0 13
Concordia Irvine 0 0 11 0 11
Lynn 2 4 0 0 6
Cal State East Bay 3 0 0 2 5
Lewis 0 0 0 4 4
Saginaw Valley 0 0 4 0 4
Augustana 3 0 0 0 3
Florida Tech 0 3 0 0 3

 

 

 

 

 

 

