2020 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships – Day 2 Ups/Downs

2020 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Wednesday, March 11 – Saturday, March 14, 2020

SPIRE Institute Aquatics Center – Geneva, OH

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)

Defending Champions: Queens (5x) (results)

Digital Program

Psych Sheets

Live Results

Championship Central

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final; places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Day Two

Queens had an outstanding morning, doing everything they needed to do in order to stay ahead of their challengers, Drury and UC San Diego. The Royals outscored the psych sheet by 3 points in the 400 IM, by 12 in the 100 fly, and by 22 in the 200 free. Carson-Newman and Wingate 30 and 28 points ahead of schedule for the morning, respectively, while Grand Valley (+15), Lindenwood (+15), Drury (+12), and McKendree (+10) also had strong performances.

Women’s Ups/Downs

Team Individual Events Up Individual Events Down Relay Up Relay Down Queens (NC) 6 1 2 0 Drury 5 1 2 0 UC San Diego 3 4 1 0 Lindenwood 2 2 1 1 Indianapolis 2 1 2 0 West Chester 2 0 1 1 Carson-Newman 1 2 2 0 CS Mines 1 1 0 0 Indiana Univ (PA) 1 1 0 0 Grand Valley 1 0 0 1 Delta State 0 3 0 1 Tampa 0 2 2 0 Nova Southeastern 0 2 1 1 Wingate 0 1 2 0 Colorado Mesa 0 1 0 1 Florida Tech 0 1 0 0 West Florida 0 1 0 1 Bellarmine 0 0 0 1 Lynn 0 0 0 1 McKendree 0 0 0 1 Northern Michigan 0 0 0 1 Sioux Falls 0 0 0 1 St. Cloud State 0 0 0 1 Truman State 0 0 0 1 Wayne State 0 0 0 1 24 24 16 15

200 Free Relay

Team Ups Downs Total Carson-Newman 1 0 1 Drury 1 0 1 Indianapolis 1 0 1 Lindenwood 1 0 1 Queens (NC) 1 0 1 Tampa 1 0 1 UC San Diego 1 0 1 Wingate 1 0 1 Colorado Mesa 0 1 1 McKendree 0 1 1 Northern Michigan 0 1 1 Nova Southeastern 0 1 1 St. Cloud State 0 1 1 Wayne State 0 1 1 West Chester 0 1 1

400 IM

Team Ups Downs Total Drury 2 0 2 Lindenwood 1 1 2 UC San Diego 1 1 2 Grand Valley 1 0 1 Indianapolis 1 0 1 Queens (NC) 1 0 1 West Chester 1 0 1 Carson-Newman 0 2 2 Colorado Mesa 0 1 1 Delta State 0 1 1 Florida Tech 0 1 1 Nova Southeastern 0 1 1

100 Fly

Team Ups Downs Total Queens (NC) 4 0 4 Carson-Newman 1 0 1 Drury 1 0 1 Indiana Univ (PA) 1 0 1 West Chester 1 0 1 CS Mines 0 1 1 Delta State 0 1 1 Indianapolis 0 1 1 Lindenwood 0 1 1 Nova Southeastern 0 1 1 Tampa 0 1 1 UC San Diego 0 1 1 West Florida 0 1 1

200 Free

Team Ups Downs Total UC San Diego 2 2 4 Drury 2 1 3 Queens (NC) 1 1 2 CS Mines 1 0 1 Indianapolis 1 0 1 Lindenwood 1 0 1 Delta State 0 1 1 Indiana Univ (PA) 0 1 1 Tampa 0 1 1 Wingate 0 1 1

400 Medley Relay

Team Ups Downs Total Carson-Newman 1 0 1 Drury 1 0 1 Indianapolis 1 0 1 Nova Southeastern 1 0 1 Queens (NC) 1 0 1 Tampa 1 0 1 West Chester 1 0 1 Wingate 1 0 1 Bellarmine 0 1 1 Delta State 0 1 1 Grand Valley 0 1 1 Lindenwood 0 1 1 Lynn 0 1 1 Sioux Falls 0 1 1 Truman State 0 1 1 West Florida 0 1 1

Projected Standings