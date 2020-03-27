North Carolina State Champ Teresa Ivan Delivers Verbal To Ohio State for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Teresa Ivan, a junior at Ardrey Kell High School and a member of the Aquatic Team of Mecklenburg in Charlotte, North Carolina, has announced her verbal commitment to swim for The Ohio State University in the fall of 2021. A sprint freestyler, Ivan’s career-best 50 yard freestyle time is .1 seconds off of the NCAA ‘B’ cut time and her career-best 50 LCM freestyle is .6 seconds off of the 2020 Olympic Trials cut time.

“I chose OSU for their great academics, unmatched student resources, beautiful campus and facilities and most importantly, the unique team atmosphere. From the moment I stepped on campus, I felt like I was home and surrounded by an amazing group of girls. I can’t wait to be a Buckeye for the next four years!”

At the North Carolina 4A High School State Championship meet, Ivan won the 100-yard freestyle (50.46) and took 2nd place in the 50-yard freestyle (23.02). Over the summer at the USA Swimming Futures Championships in Greensboro in August, she finished in 9th place in the 50 LCM freestyle (26.74) after tieing for the 16th place spot in prelims and winning the swim off, as well as finishing 17th in the 100 LCM freestyle (59.09).

Top Times in Yards:

50 free – 22.86

100 free – 49.49

200 free – 1:49.29

100 back – 55.23

200 back – 2:00.44

In Ivan’s best events, the 50 and 100 yard frees, the Buckeyes have had recent success: Zhesi Li was a 3-time Big Ten Champion in the 50 free and 2-time Big Ten Champion in the 100 free from 2016-2018. In 2020, junior Freya Rayner was 2nd at Big Tens in the 100 free (47.81) and 3rd in the 50 free (21.85). The Buckeyes also won the 200 free relay title as a group.

Ivan’s best times in the 50 and 100-yard freestyles would have qualified her 21st and 16th respectively at the 2020 Big Ten Conference Championships. She will join a sprint heavy class of Gwen Woodbury, Mackenzie DeWitt, Mairin O’Brien, Paige Hall, and Malia Rausch as a member of the Buckeyes’ class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.