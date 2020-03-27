Florida High School State Medalist McKenna Smith Commits To Duke For 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mckenna Smith, a junior at the Academy at the Lakes High School and a member of Florida Elite Swimming in Land O’Lakes, Florida, has announced her verbal commitment to swim for Duke University in the fall of 2021. A sprint freestyler, Smith will be joining a Duke team who’s 200-yard freestyle relay was .31 seconds off of earning an ‘A’ cut for the 2020 NCAA Divison 1 Championship meet. She will have one year of cross over with relay members Melissa Pish and Shayna Hollander and two years with Sarah Snyder.

At the 2019 Florida 1A High School State Championship meet, Smith went home with a pair of bronze medals in the 50 and 100-yard freestyles (23.05 and 50.11 respectively). At the Speedo Champions Series meet in Gainesville in July, Smith finished 11th in the 50 LCM freestyle (27.29) and 13th in the 100 LCM freestyle (58.86).

Top Times in Yards:

50 free – 23.05

100 free – 50.11

200 free – 1:51.65

Smith will join diver Margo O’Meara as the early commits of Duke’s class of 2025.

