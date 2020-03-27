Dynamo Backstroker Parker Bragg Has Committed To Swim For LSU For 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Parker Bragg, a senior at Dunwoody High School and a member of Dynamo Swim Club in Atlanta, Georgia, has committed to swim for Louisiana State University (LSU) beginning in the fall of 2020. Primarily a backstroker, Bragg has been on quite the improvement tear, only cracking 2:00 in the 200-yard backstroke two years ago.

How about some good news?! Congratulations to senior Parker Bragg on his recent commitment to further his athletic and academic careers at Louisiana State University! 🟡🟣 #GeauxTigers #DynamoDNA pic.twitter.com/LHvosN6Wde — Dynamo Swim Club (@DynamoSwimClub) March 22, 2020

Bragg is a back-to-back 100-yard backstroke medalist at the Georgia 6-7A High School State Championship meet, taking 3rd place last year (51.82) and 2nd place this year (50.18) behind Auburn commit Nate Stoffle. A month after his high school state championship meet, at the Southern Premier Invitational, Bragg took 4th place in the 200-yard backstroke (1:46.35) and 8th place in the 100-yard backstroke (50.40)

Top Times in Yards:

100 back – 49.32

200 back – 1:46.35

200 free – 1:40.86

200 fly – 1:55.20

Bragg will join fellow backstroker Michael Foley as well as Emil Hassling, Mason Nyboer, Mitchell Mason, and Joel Thompson as members of the Tigers’ class of 2024.

