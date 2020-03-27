Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Dynamo Backstroker Parker Bragg Has Committed To Swim For LSU For 2020

Parker Bragg, a senior at Dunwoody High School and a member of Dynamo Swim Club in Atlanta, Georgia, has committed to swim for Louisiana State University (LSU) beginning in the fall of 2020. Primarily a backstroker, Bragg has been on quite the improvement tear, only cracking 2:00 in the 200-yard backstroke two years ago.

Bragg is a back-to-back 100-yard backstroke medalist at the Georgia 6-7A High School State Championship meet, taking 3rd place last year (51.82) and 2nd place this year (50.18) behind Auburn commit Nate Stoffle. A month after his high school state championship meet, at the Southern Premier Invitational, Bragg took 4th place in the 200-yard backstroke (1:46.35) and 8th place in the 100-yard backstroke (50.40)

Top Times in Yards:

  • 100 back – 49.32
  • 200 back – 1:46.35
  • 200 free – 1:40.86
  • 200 fly – 1:55.20

Bragg will join fellow backstroker Michael Foley as well as Emil Hassling, Mason Nyboer, Mitchell Mason, and Joel Thompson as members of the Tigers’ class of 2024.

