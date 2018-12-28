Louisiana State Record-holder Mason Nyboer Verbally Commits to LSU

Baton Rouge, Louisiana’s Mason Nyboer has announced his verbal commitment to Louisiana State University for the class of 2024. He will join his brother Braden Nyboer on the Tigers’ roster in the fall of 2020; the pair will overlap for one year.

“Excited to announce my verbal commitment to Louisiana State University. I want to thank everyone who helped me get to this point in my career.”

Nyboer is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American who swims for Catholic High School and Tiger Aquatics in Baton Rouge. He specializes in distance freestyle. He recently placed second in the 500 free (4:31.93) and 4th in the 200 free (1:42.17) at the 2018 LHSAA Division I State Swimming and Diving Championships; last year as a sophomore he won the 500 free (4:33.76, breaking what was then the D1 record by nearly 2 seconds) and took 5th in the 200 free (1:45.03).

In club swimming, Nyboer is coming off a successful outing at Winter Juniors West where he competed in the 200/500/1650 free, finished 5th in the mile, and picked up PBs in the 500/1000/1650 free. His 1650 time of 15:17.42 represented a nearly 17-second drop from his previous PB and broke the Louisiana Swimming 17-18 and Open State records. Last summer at Speedo Junior Nationals in Irvine, Nyboer notched lifetime bests in the 400 free (4:02.34, PBx4.8 seconds), 800 free (8:17.74), and 1500 free (15:53.63, PBx10.5 seconds).

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 15:17.42

1000 free – 9:14.52

500 free – 4:29.46

200 free – 1:42.17

Congratulations to @TAQSwim swimmer Mason Nyboer on his 5th place finish at Speedo Winter Junior Nationals in the 1650 free. He also broke the 17-18 and Open State records 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/JvyA7oKv2Z — LouisianaSwimmingLLC (@LouisianaSwim) December 8, 2018