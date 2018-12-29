Mackenzi Doescher and Kayla Brown Commit to New Hampshire

Mackenzi Doescher

Fairport Area Swim Team’s (FAST) Mackenzi Doescher has announced her verbal commitment to swim for The University of New Hampshire. The Brighton High School senior will join the Wildcats beginning next fall.

“I’m so thankful to be able to announce my commitment to swim division 1 and continue my academics at the University of New Hampshire! Thank you so much to all my friends, family and coaches that helped me get to where I am today, I couldn’t have done it without all my supporters! Go Wildcats!!”

Doescher is a middle-distance freestyle specialist who also excels in butterfly and backstroke events. She is coming off a successful summer campaign that saw her compete in 6 events at the TYR ISCA Summer Senior Championships in St. Petersburg, Florida. She was a B finalist in the 100m back and 50m fly and she notched a PB in the 100m back. Last spring, she placed 7th in the 1000 free at the Niagara Swimming LSC Championships and won the 500 free at the Eastern Zone Championship. She recently wrapped up her senior year high school season. As the team captain for Rochester, New York’s Brighton High School, she led Brighton to their second straight Section V, Class B title as she won both the 200 and 500 freestyle events. Her performance in the 200 free broke a 30-year old school record. Doescher is also in the Brighton books as a member of two school record-holding relays: 4×50 free and 4×100 free. During her prep career she was a four-time New York Federation Championship finalist.

Doescher would have scored for UNH in the A final of the 500 free and the B finals of the 100§200 free at 2018 America East Championships.

Top SCY times:

100 free – 53.64

200 free – 1:53.78

500 free – 5:04.36

1000 free – 10:30.14

100 back – 59.80

100 fly – 59.63

Kayla Brown

Kayla Brown is a versatile talent from South Windsor, Connecticut. She swims year-round for West Hartford Aquatic Team and excels in fly, back, free, and IM. This summer, competing at the TYR ISCA Summer Senior Championships in St. Petersburg, she finaled in all her events: 200m free, 50/100/200m back, and 50/100/200m fly. She updated her lifetime best in the 50 free, 50/100 back, and 50/100 fly at the meet.

Brown would have scored for UNH at the 2018 America East Championships in the A final of the 200 fly, the B finals of the 200 free, 100 back, and 100 fly, and the C finals of the 200 back and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 57.27

200 fly – 2:05.43

100 back – 59.66

200 back – 2:09.93

200 IM – 2:11.58

200 free – 1:56.55

