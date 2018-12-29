SwimMAC’s Chase Allison Commits to South Carolina

Chase Allison, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-America from Huntersville, North Carolina, has signed an NLI to swim and study at the University of South Carolina in the class of 2023. He will join Mark Shperkin and Nathan Wakefield in the class of 2023.

“I am proud to announce my commitment to swim and study at the University of South Carolina! Thank you to everyone who helped me along the way. Go Cocks!’

Allison is a senior at Hopewell High School. He was named IMeck Conference Swimmer of the Year last season and went on to place 5th in the 200 IM (1:52.48) and 18th in the 100 free (48.52) at the 2018 NCHSAA 4A Swimming and Diving State Championships. Allison swims year-round with SwimMAC Carolina. He recently competed at Winter Juniors East in the 100/200 free, 100/200 breast, and 200/400 IM. The meet produced lifetime bests in the 100 free, 100/200 breast, and 200/400 IM, and he placed 22nd in the 200 IM. This summer he went best times in the 200m free (1:55.12) and 200m breast (2:25.27) at Speedo Junior Nationals. He also competed in the 200/400m IM.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 1:50.08

400 IM – 4:00.61

200 breast – 2:05.26

100 breast – 58.23

100 free – 46.87

200 free – 1:43.29

