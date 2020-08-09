Karla Lessing to Join Sister Amelie at Kansas in 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Boulder, Colorado’s Karla Lessing has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Kansas for 2021-22. Lessing comes from a long line of aquatic excellence. Her father was a five-time world champion triathlete and is now a triathlon coach and her mother swam in college and is now a swim coach. Her older sister, Amelie Lessing, swam for the Jayhawks as a freshman in 2019-20.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Kansas❤️💙 Rock Chalk !!”

Lessing is a rising senior at Fairview High School. She swims year-round for the club team Flatiron Athletic Club. In February she competed at the Colorado High School 4A State Championships in the 200 free and 500 free. She finaled in the latter, coming in 7th with an altitude-adjusted time of 5:04.79. In December she won the 1650 free and took 3rd in the 500 at Colorado Swimming’s Pioneer Open. She also touched 14th in the 400 IM and 24th in the 200 free.

Lessing had a strong showing at Western Zones last summer. She came in 3rd in the 1500m free and 5th in the 800m free, and she finaled in the 400m free (7th) and 200m fly (14th). She left Fresno with new PBs in the 400 free (4:30.80), 200 fly (2:26.74), and 400 IM (5:20.30). Ten days earlier she had won the 1500, placed 2nd in the 800, and finished 8th in the 400 IM at Colorado Swimming Senior Long Course Championships.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 17:14.93

1000 free – 10:19.56

500 free – 5:03.03

200 free – 1:56.43

200 fly – 2:10.92

400 IM – 4:40.89

Lessing will be in the Jayhawks’ class of 2025 with Addi Barnes and Elliott Howe. She will arrive as Jenny Nusbaum, Lauryn Parrish, and Crissie Blomquist graduate but will join Claire Campbell (4:53.63/17:11.39) and Katie Callahan (5:01.62) in the distance group.

