Jayhawks Succeed in Keeping 2x Kansas HS Champ Addi Barnes (2021) In-State

Addi Barnes of Overland Park, Kansas will make the 35-minute trek to Lawrence in the fall of 2021 to swim for the University of Kansas Jayhawks. In her verbal commitment, she said:

“So excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my education and swimming career at the University of Kansas! Thank you to my incredibly supportive family, teammates, and coaches! Blessed and grateful for the opportunity! Rock Chalk!! ❤️💙”

Barnes missed her junior high school season last spring because of the coronavirus pandemic but as a sophomore at the 2019 Kansas 6A Swimming and Diving Championships, she won the 200 IM (2:04.84) and 500 free (4:58.81) and anchored the runner-up 200 free relay (24.07) and 4th-place 400 free relay (51.93). As a freshman in 2018, she placed 3rd in the 100 fly (57.60) and 5th in the 100 breast (1:07.72).

Barnes swims year-round with Cool Swim Team. She is quite versatile and has Futures cuts in the 500/500/1000 free, 100/200 back, 200 breast, and 100 fly. She competed at Missouri Valley LSC Short Course Championships in February, earning PBs in the 100 back, 200 breast, and 200 fly. She won the 200 free, 500 free, 200 breast, and 400 IM and was runner-up in the 200 IM, 3rd in the 100 free, and 14th in the 200 fly. A month earlier she had improved her lifetime bests in the 50 free and 200 free at CSC Tiger Invitational. Last August she competed at 2019 NCSA Summer Championship in the 400 free, 100 breast, and 200/400 IM and finaled in the 400 free.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:51.81

500 free – 4:54.41

1000 free – 10:20.33

100 back – 57.88

200 back – 2:03.80

100 breast – 1:06.22

200 breast – 2:20.68

100 fly – 57.45

200 IM – 2:04.84

400 IM – 4:24.68

Barnes’ versatility will allow for a number of options in the Kansas lineup. Her fastest 500 free would have made the A final at 2020 Big 12 Championships where the Jayhawks fielded 3 B-finalists: Crissie Blomquist, Claire Campbell, and Lauryn Parrish. Campbell will still be there when Barnes arrives. Barnes also would have scored in the A final of the 400 IM and the B finals of the 200 free, 200 breast, and 200 IM. She will join the Kansas class of 2025 with Elliott Howe and Karla Lessing.

