Two-Time Utah 5A Champion Elliott Howe Verbals to Kansas for Fall 2021

Elliott Howe of South Davis Aquatics Team in Utah has verbally committed to the University of Kansas for fall 2021.

I chose KU because it felt like it was the perfect fit for me. It was somewhere I could see myself growing individually while contributing to the team. I love how friendly the coaches and swimmers are. It is a beautiful campus and it gave me the feeling of a home away from home.I am so blessed to be an athlete in college and all the support and resources offered to me. I am beyond excited to see where this journey will take me!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.83

100 free – 52.82

50 back – 25.69

100 back – 54.69

200 back – 1:58.57

100 fly – 56.29

200 IM – 2:07.41

Howe, primarily a backstroker, has won the last two Utah 5A state titles in the 100 back. Representing Bountiful High School, she was also the 2020 runner-up in the 50 free and was third in that race in 2019. Last summer, Howe was also the Utah LSC champion in the 100m back (1:05.31).

Last year in the Big 12, Kansas finished second overall at the conference champs. The Jayhawks return 52.4/1:54 backstroker Dewi Blose for the upcoming season; a rising junior, she’ll get a year of overlap with Howe. Blose was the 200 back Big 12 runner-up, and she touched third in the 100 back a that meet in February.

Howe joins Karla Lessing and Claire Hyatt in Kansas’s class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

