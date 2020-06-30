UCLA Receives Verbal Commitment from New York HS State Runner-Up Joanie Cash

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rising Sacred Heart Academy senior Joanie Cash has verbally committed to the UCLA Bruins for fall 2021. Cash trains club with Long Island Aquatic Club in New York.

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at UCLA! This is a dream come true and I am so thankful for my family, coaches, teammates and friends who helped me get here. Go Bruins!!💙💛🐻

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.13

100 free – 50.67

200 free – 1:53.11

100 fly – 54.46

At the 2019 New York HS state champs, Cash clocked a 23.15 to finish second in the 50 free final. She was also 50.95 to finish third in the 100 free, anchored Sacred Heart’s winning 200 medley relay, and led off their winning 400 free relay.

Cash also competed at the 2019 Speedo Junior National Champs, her highest finish coming in the 50 free at 35th (26.69). She was just off of her 2017 lifetime best of 26.63.

The Bruins had seven women go under 23 in the 50 free last season, led by rising junior Claire Grover (22.13). Grover was 21.98 in 2019 as a freshman, and she’ll overlap one season with Cash. After Grover, four of the next-best six 50 freestylers on UCLA’s roster were freshmen last year, so Cash will be joining a deep sprint group.

Cash joins a deep class of 2025 for the Bruins, which also includes Morgan Hawes, Ana Jih-Schiff, Ashley Stenstrom, Eva Carlson, Gizem Guvenc, Kathryn Lundh, Taylor Schaffer, Mia Chang and Paige MacEachern.

