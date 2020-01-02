Team Elite Butterflier Kathryn Lundh Joins UCLA Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Butterflier Kathryn Lundh of Team Elite in San Diego has announced her verbal commitment to UCLA for 2021.

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at UCLA!! I am so grateful for this opportunity and so happy to join the Bruin family! GO BRUINS!! 💙💛🐻

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100y fly – 55.19

200y fly – 2:02.51

200y IM – 2:04.75

400y IM – 4:25.60

100m fly – 1:02.07

Lundh is currently a junior at Cathedral Catholic High School. Last spring, as a sophomore, Lundh won the 100 fly (55.19) at the 2019 CIF – San Diego Division II Championships, where she was also third in the 200 IM (2:05.91). She was 24.11 and 52.36 leading off their 200 and 400 free relays, respectively, with the former winning the event and the latter touching second.

This summer, Lundh finished 62nd in the 200 fly at the 2019 Speedo Junior National Championships (2:21.46). She was also 75th in the 100 fly (1:03.34) and then time trial-ed a 1:02.07, hitting a lifetime best.

UCLA is led in the butterfly by senior Amy Okada, who was 52.97/1:56.89 in the fly events last season. With a high school best of 52.58 in the 100 fly, current freshman Gabby Dang will overlap with Lundh for two seasons, and incoming freshman Sam Baron (53.39/1:57.97) will be a key part of that group as well.

Lundh joins Eva Carlson, Gizem Guvenc and Ashley Stenstrom in UCLA’s class of 2025.

