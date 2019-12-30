Oregon HS Champion Eva Carlson Sends Verbal to UCLA for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Breaststroker Eva Carlson of The Dolphins Portland Swimming has verbally committed to the UCLA Bruins for 2021. The Catlin Gabel junior joins Gizem Guvenc, Ashley Stenstrom and Kathryn Lundh in UCLA’s class of 2025.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100y breast – 1:00.43

200y breast – 2:12.49

100y fly – 55.74

50y free – 23.85

200y IM – 2:03.39

Carlson made huge gains recently at the 2019 Speedo Junior Winter Championships – West. In the 100 breast, for example, she went from 1:01.85 from March of 2019 to 1:00.43 at the meet, taking almost 1.5 seconds off of her old best. In the 200, she took her old best of 2:15.12 down to the 2:12.49 that she’s at now. She would’ve made B-finals at the 2019 Pac-12 Champs in both breast events with her current bests.

In February, as a sophomore with Catlin Gabel, Carlson won Oregon HS 1-4A titles in the 100 breast (1:04.00) and the 200 IM (2:07.51). She also went on to place 12th in the 100 breast this summer (1:11.00) at the 2019 Speedo Junior National Championships.

UCLA is led by Claire Grover in the sprint breaststroke. Grover is a current sophomore, returning after going a lifetime best 59.50 to place fourth in the 100 breast at the 2019 Pac-12 Championships. The Bruins just graduated 200 breaststroker Emma Schanz after last season, and Carlson’s times right now would’ve made her #2 in both breaststrokers on the Bruin roster last season.

Carlson will have a season of overlap with Grover when she gets to campus in fall of 2021. She’ll also get three years with incoming freshman breaststroker Bailey Herbert, a Canadian with long course bests of 1:09.11 and 2:28.67.

