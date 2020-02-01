UCLA Picks Up Crow Canyon Breaststroker Ana Jih-Schiff for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ana Jih-Schiff of the Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks has verbally committed to the UCLA Bruins for 2021. She is a current junior at San Ramon Valley High School.

“I am so happy to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at UCLA! Thanks to everyone who helped me along the way! I am very excited to have this opportunity to be a part of the Bruin family. GO BRUINS!”

TOP TIMES

100y breast – 1:02.36

200y breast – 2:14.58

200y IM – 2:01.33

400y IM – 4:24.04

50 free – 23.74

Jih-Schiff was a double A-finalist at the 2019 CIF State Championships, placing sixth in the 200 IM and eighth in the 100 breast. In 2018, as a freshman, she placed sixth in the 100 breast. Both seasons, she was also a NISCA All-American.

At the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West, Jih-Schiff made it to C-finals in the 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM. She raced both breast events and both IM events this past summer at the 2019 Speedo Junior National Championships, too.

UCLA is led by sprinter Claire Grover in the 100 breast; she was 59.50 last year at Pac-12s to touch fourth. This season, Grover has been 1:00.70 to lead the team so far, while her 2:14.85 from a UCLA dual meet versus Arizona State is ranked second on the team behind junior Emma Cain (2:14.06). Cain will graduate after next season, but Grover and Jih-Schiff will have a season to train together.

Jih-Schiff will also get three seasons to train with standout Canadian junior swimmer and incoming freshman Bailey Herbert. Herbert brings in times of 1:09.1/2:28.6 in long course.

In the class of 2025, Jih-Schiff joins Kathryn Lundh, Eva Carlson, Gizem Guvenc and Ashley Stenstrom for the Bruins.