Canadian World Jr Champs Semifinalist Bailey Herbert Verbally Commits to UCLA

UCLA has picked up a verbal commitment from Canadian breaststroker/IMer Bailey Herbert. She is a member of Canada’s junior national team.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at UCLA!! Thank you to my family, coaches, and friends for always supporting me. I can’t wait to join the Bruin family! #gobruins 💙🐻💛”

50m breast – 31.98 (27.90y)

100m breast – 1:09.11 (1:00.45y)

200m breast – 2:28.67 (2:10.33y)

200m IM – 2:16.06 (1:59.69y)

400m IM – 4:49.95 (4:15.45y)

At the 2019 World Junior Championships, with Team Canada, Herbert made the semifinals in the 50 breast and finished 15th overall. She also placed 13th in the 200 IM, 16th in the 200 breast, 18th in the 100 breast, 20th in the 400 IM, and 22nd in the 200 fly. Earlier in the year, at the 2019 Canadian Worlds Trials, Herbert swam a lifetime best 2:28.67 in the 200 breast and took 4th overall.

Based on her converted times, Herbert looks like she’ll be an impactful breaststroker right out of the gate for the Bruins. She would’ve been UCLA’s top 200 breaststroker last season and their #2 100 breaststroker behind now-sophomore Claire Grover (59.50 last year). Depending on how well she translates to yards, Herbert taking the breaststroke medley spot would open up Grover, a 21.98/48.74 sprinter, to move to the anchor leg on at least one of those relays. Meanwhile, Herbert projects to be a strong IMer, and would’ve been the top 400 IMer on the roster last year with her best time.

Herbert is one of the first big gets for new head coach Jordan Wolfrum and staff. She joins Sam Baron, Greta Fanta, and Crystal Murphy in UCLA’s class of 2024.

